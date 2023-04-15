Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Three Kittitas County arts and entertainment organizations were among the ArtsFund and the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation 671 grantees of the Community Accelerator Grant, which was a historic investment in Washington’s arts and culture sector.

Administered by Arts Fund and funded by the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, the program provides just over $10M in $2,500 to $25,000 grants across Washington state, according to the press release.


Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Recommended for you