Three Kittitas County arts and entertainment organizations were among the ArtsFund and the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation 671 grantees of the Community Accelerator Grant, which was a historic investment in Washington’s arts and culture sector.
Administered by Arts Fund and funded by the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, the program provides just over $10M in $2,500 to $25,000 grants across Washington state, according to the press release.
Gallery One Visual Arts Center received $22,500; Clymer Museum/Gallery received $22,500 and Laughing Horse Arts Foundation was awarded $11,900.
The distribution comes just six months after the partnership was announced, in response to the continued sector need. Funding will provide essential resources to Washington organizations whose primary mission is to produce or support arts and culture activities.
“We are so proud to highlight the breadth and depth of Washington’s rich cultural landscape, and celebrate the leadership and vision of the Paul G Allen Family Foundation in funding this program,” ArtsFund CEO and President, Michael Greer said in the release.
“Our hope is that their philanthropy inspires others to continue to invest in this sector, and see how possible it is to make an investment that is meaningful, equitable, and expeditious.”
Grants were awarded to every eligible organization that applied, with an average award of $14,909. The total funding pool of $10M responds to approximately two-thirds of total requested funds. Nearly 70% of the grantees reported annual budgets of less than $500,000.