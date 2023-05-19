Bobby Dodd

Bobby Dodd set a new Washington Masters 75-79 age group 100-kilogram/220.462-pound weight class record with a 135-kilogram/297.624-pound deadlift at the drug-tested Munsey Mash Open on May 6 in Redmond, Ore.

 Contributed by Wyatt Hernandez

With his newest United States Powerlifting Association record in hand, Bobby Dodd is on to the next challenge.

The 78-year-old set a Washington Masters 75-79 age group 100-kilogram (220.462-pound) weight class best with a 135-kilogram (297.624-pound) deadlift at the drug-tested Munsey Mash Open on May 6 in Redmond, Ore.


