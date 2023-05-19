With his newest United States Powerlifting Association record in hand, Bobby Dodd is on to the next challenge.
The 78-year-old set a Washington Masters 75-79 age group 100-kilogram (220.462-pound) weight class best with a 135-kilogram (297.624-pound) deadlift at the drug-tested Munsey Mash Open on May 6 in Redmond, Ore.
Dodd lives just outside of George, has a Quincy mailing address and trains three days a week at Ellensburg’s Maximus Gym. A professional was even there to witness the record-breaking lift.
“Wyatt Hernandez was my photographer in his first time shooting a weightlifting meet, and volunteered the pictures free of charge,” Dodd said. “He’s established in weddings and gatherings, but weightlifting was all new to him.”
Originally from Weehawken, N.J., Dodd celebrated his most recent birthday in March. He also owns Washington Masters 75-79 records at 100 kilograms untested (a 292.1-pound lift at the age of 77 on Sept. 10, 2022), at 110 kilograms/242.508 pounds tested (325.2 pounds at 75 on Sept. 7, 2020) and at 110 kilograms untested (297.6 pounds at 75 on March 4, 2020).
“It’s an extra little something I’ve been trying to accomplish,” said Dodd after rounding out his goal of holding all four marks.
After moving to Beverly in 1979, he’s made three 35-minute drives a week to Maximus Gym, once named Han’s Gym and The Gym since, per its website, “around 1983.”
Dodd enters three or four events each year, and he’ll do a 90-day training cycle prior to a meet. He’ll take off two or three weeks after a meet but it usually ends up being three or four weeks. He’s still deciding where his next meet will be, but he should get another couple in this year.
“I’m a competitive person, so I like to have something to train for,” Dodd said. “In the reality of things, they’re pretty modest numbers. Lots of people sitting on the couch could get off the couch and blow me out of the water, but they don’t so that’s fine with me.”
In tested lifting, 10 percent of competitors are checked based on body weight versus one’s lift.
“If you were a 100-pound weakling and you lifted 800 pounds, they’d check you for steroids,” Dodd said. “At my level I’m never going to have to pee in the bottle.”
Dodd went to nationals in 2020 after it was postponed to September because of COVID-19 precautions. When the time finally came, he had to drink five bottles of water to make weight.
“You weigh in the night before, and I hadn’t eaten lunch all day because I was concerned,” Dodd said. “On my scale I was 220, but at the weigh-in I had a couple pounds to spare. You don’t know until you’re on the official scale and vested in car and flight and hotel.”
The USPA gives out certificates and cookie medals while, in other associations, you may get a samurai sword and plaques.
“Nothing says powerlifting like a Samurai sword,” said Dodd, who’s seen a competitor lift in three different age groups and three different weight classes.
Both of Dodd’s parents were from Scotland, so he went to Highland Games as a kid. When got out of the service, he had 10 things he wanted to do, of which tossing the caber was one. He became an athlete, judge and organizer and, after 50 years, decided couldn’t get around quite as well as he could and “shouldn’t be out in the field tossing hammers anymore.”
His daughter-in-law in May Valley decided she was going to throw, so he came out of retirement and built her some equipment including hammers and weight for distance, and weights for heights. His oldest son lives in Wilmington, N.C., and he also has a daughter in Kalispell, Mont., a son in Moses Lake, a son in Redmond and a daughter in Yakima.
Dodd competed in Highland Games from 1978 until then-Han’s Gym owner Dale McPherson and Dodd’s current training partner of 25 years, Les Peratrovich, suggested he get into weightlifting in 1998. A couple of Dodd’s friends talked him into entering a competition in Tri-Cities but backed out at the last minute, so Dodd went by himself and razzed them about it for a long time.
“When you’re brand new you like to have somebody who knows what’s going on,” said Dodd, who lifted his lifetime-best 507 pounds when he was 55. “When you break 500 it’s comparable to completing your first marathon, and you get close to being taken seriously.”
Dodd worked for Grant County PUD on and around the Priest Rapids Dam and the Wanapum Dam for 37 years. In his retirement, he lives on five acres and jokes that he “grows a hell of a weed and doesn’t even have to water,” as he tries to keep it mowed and green.
The only goal he didn’t accomplish in Redmond was for his lift to start with a ‘3,’ so he wants to get back up there.
“I’ve lost an average of eight pounds every year like it’s a law of physics or something,” Dodd said.