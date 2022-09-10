Support Local Journalism


Thumbs down to using social media for emergency announcements

Thumbs down to Ellensburg Police for using only social media to warn people of dangerous situations (such as nearby suspects). I am not on social media and had no idea people in my neighborhood were asked to lock doors etc. because an arrest of a possibly danger person was occurring almost next door. I found out after the arrest was made but before they reopened the street. Use the amber/silver/etc. alert systems please.

