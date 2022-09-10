...HOT...BREEZY...AND DRY CONDITIONS TODAY ALONG THE EAST SLOPES
OF THE CASCADES...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
OR610, OR611, OR639, OR640, OR641, WA690, WA691, WA694, AND
WA695...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters
Ranger District, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia
Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley, 691 Lower Columbia
Basin, 694 Yakama Alpine District and 695 East Washington
South Central Cascade Mountains.
* WINDS...East to northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Dry conditions with gusty winds could cause enhanced
fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily
spread. Northeasterly component of the wind could also
complicate attack efforts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Thumbs down to using social media for emergency announcements
Thumbs down to Ellensburg Police for using only social media to warn people of dangerous situations (such as nearby suspects). I am not on social media and had no idea people in my neighborhood were asked to lock doors etc. because an arrest of a possibly danger person was occurring almost next door. I found out after the arrest was made but before they reopened the street. Use the amber/silver/etc. alert systems please.
— Marte Fallshore
Thumbs down to heartless remarks
Thumbs down to Stan Blazynski’s heartless remark about “COVID paranoia”. Does he realize that there are 81 families in this county grieving the loss of a loved one? Does he not care how his words break their hearts for the bazillionth time? Does he have any notion of real science? Does he realize how lucky he is not to be dealing with the aftermath of either suffering from the virus, dying or losing someone to it? Does he not realize that deaths from any and all diseases or pathogens are exacerbated by any existing health conditions? Does that make the person’s death less important to him? I sincerely hope that his awful words do not reflect the feelings of the good people of this county. If so, heaven help us.