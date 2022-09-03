Thumbs up to Morgan teachers
Thumbs up to all the Morgan teachers who welcomed students and parents on Bulldog Day. The classrooms looked great and everyone was really welcoming.
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY... The Washington Department of Ecology and local Clean Air Agencies have announced an Air Quality Alert for all of Eastern Washington through 8am Sun, due to risks posed by wildfire smoke. Particulate matter (PM2.5) levels may reach Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups levels, and could reach Unhealthy levels close to wildfires in the area. Air quality concerns will continue for counties with nearby wildfires and we may continue to see smoke from outside the state impacting Eastern Washington. Please visit wasmoke.blogspot.com for real-time air quality levels, and updated smoke forecasts and public health information. Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive groups should take steps to reduce exposure including limit time outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, and follow steps for cleaner indoor air. When air quality is Unhealthy everyone should reduce exposure. Limit time outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, and follow tips for cleaner air. Burn restrictions are in effect. Visit www.ecology.wa.gov/burnbans for details on local restrictions. Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407- 6000.
— Jesse Clark
Thumbs down to Patty Murray on front page
Thumbs down to Patty Murray on the front page above the fold on the Ellensburg Daily Record. Our Great fire chief is looking at and she say’s “ooo vote for me”
— Earl Lyon
Thumbs down to COVID paranoia
Thumbs down to the continuing COVID paranoia and the propaganda machine that spins it. Are people passing away from COVID or with COVID due to other underlying health conditions? Manipulated, brainwashed, jabbed, masked-up and suffocating lemmings need to look at real motives because it seems like the biggest fear-mongers are the ones that profit the most materially and politically from the hoax.
— Stan Blazynski
Thumbs up to Morgan soccer coaches
Thumbs up to Ellensburg teachers David Flores and Nate Bradshaw for bringing so much fun and enthusiasm to the Morgan soccer team! The kids sure seemed to love the summer practices and are so excited for the upcoming season.
— Carly Clark
