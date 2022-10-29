Thumbs up to Tiny Tots Soccer
Thumbs up to Tiny Tots Soccer and special shout out to Coach Dillon & Coach Preston! What a fun season, thank you for all you do!
— KT Kelleher
Thumbs up to Olmstead volunteers
Thumbs up to Olmstead volunteers. Again this year community volunteers have assisted the Olmstead-Smith Historical Gardeners maintain the gardens at Olmstead Place State Park. In the spring students from CWU, coordinated through Central’s Center for Leadership and Community Engagement, helped with weeding, spreading compost, and graveling pathways. In July volunteers from HopeSource helped prune, weed, and cut back large patches of old roses to rejuvenate. HopeSource volunteers again helped in October with fall cleanup. The Olmstead-Smith Historical Gardeners are very appreciative to all these volunteers, as are all who enjoy these wonderful historical gardens.
— Donna Umland
Thumbs up to Bryan Elliot, Matt Larkin and Tiffany Smiley
We need new, young, honest, strong family, common sense Americans to take the reins this year. We need pro America not pro government people in charge. The future of our children and their children depend on it. Time to begin getting our government back on track and hold them accountable. We could begin to simplify and clarify processes rather than constantly complicating and corrupting them. Above all we need to teach our children to love and be proud of America and hold their freedom dear!
— Dan Miles
Thumbs down to GOP
GOP leaves economy in shambles for Democrats to fix. Recently, they have also included having no real agenda or program. Remember that when you vote.
— Frank Schiffel
Thumbs up to local skaters
Thumbs up to the local skaters who are working to revive skateboarding opportunities in Ellensburg. Our community should be helping and supporting this group, not working against them.
— Carly Clark
Thumbs up to Bryan Elliott
Thumbs up to candidate Bryan Elliott for fresh ideas on improving customer service and efficiency in the county Auditors Office.
— Amelia Vanicek
