...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a
light glaze.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
&&
Thumbs up to Victoria Perkis’ letter Thumbs up to the well-written letter to the editor by Victoria Perkis (Nov. 29) expressing her angst at the Daily Record’s insensitivity by publishing a full-page ad promoting a Yakima gun store’s raffle for an assault-style rifle. This ad, run three different times, followed a week in which seven mass murders were committed in as many days, some using assault rifles. In the future, please consider the tasteless message you promote by accepting such ads.
— Ruth Ann Stacy
Thumbs up go jabbed lib lemmings
Thumbs up to all lib “shrimps” in town for covering their pale faces under masks. How about covering glossy stoner eyes as well? And make it permanent – there is no hope for brainwashed, jabbed lib lemmings.