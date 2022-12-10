Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Thumbs up to Victoria Perkis’ letter Thumbs up to the well-written letter to the editor by Victoria Perkis (Nov. 29) expressing her angst at the Daily Record’s insensitivity by publishing a full-page ad promoting a Yakima gun store’s raffle for an assault-style rifle. This ad, run three different times, followed a week in which seven mass murders were committed in as many days, some using assault rifles. In the future, please consider the tasteless message you promote by accepting such ads.

— Ruth Ann Stacy


Tags

Recommended for you