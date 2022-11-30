Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


It’s never too early to get your Winterhop Brewfest on or at least start thinking about getting tickets for the downtown event limited to 1,800 people looking to taste the delicacies and creations of over 20 Pacific Northwest breweries.

Tickets for the 19th Annual Winterhop Brewfest go on sale Thursday at kittitascountychamber.com/winterhop-brewfest, or at the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce office located at 609 N. Main St..


Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Recommended for you