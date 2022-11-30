Country western act Doublewide performed last year for the Winterhop Brewfest. The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce hasn't nailed down the musical lineup but expects to bring in local fan favorites for the celebration.
Last year hundreds of people flocked to the streets for the annual Winterhop Brewfest. Tickets for the 19th Annual Winterhop Brewfest go on sale Thursday.
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record file
It’s never too early to get your Winterhop Brewfest on or at least start thinking about getting tickets for the downtown event limited to 1,800 people looking to taste the delicacies and creations of over 20 Pacific Northwest breweries.
The day will feature a little taste of the new creations of regional and local breweries as well as a chance to visit local businesses and listen to live music at each downtown venue.
“We will continue to compile our list of breweries right up until the event. We’ll get as many as we can handle,” said Matt Anderson, who is the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce Director of Tourism and Events.
“Last year we had a lot of it outside, but with the weather and all, we’re going to move back inside with COVID-19 not being as big of an issue. So, we’ll go back to inside venues. Tickets go on sale Thursday and it’s actually a good stocking stuffer for the holidays.”
The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce will continue with two options for tickets. General admission is $45 and includes a commemorative tasting glass, five tasting scrip, and admission to the event.
It is also offering a VIP experience a Beer 30 ticket, which is $60 and includes a commemorative tasting glass, five tasting scrip, a swag bag, and early access to Winterhop Brewfest.
Additional scrip and merchandise will be available for purchase at the event.
Because of the high demand and popularity of the event the chamber of commerce encourages folks to purchase tickets and make lodging arrangements early.