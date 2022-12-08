...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 4 PM PST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Friday to 4 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
&&
Michael and Becky Paul opened Timberloom Ellensburg Live-Edge Wood Furnishings, which shapes wood into lasting memories. The grand opening is Saturday.
The smell of fresh-cut lumber leaves a lasting impression of the Pacific Northwest and hits you almost immediately as you walk through the door at Timberloom Ellensburg Live-Edge Wood Furnishings.
It’s hard to even call it lumber because of the almost spiritual, artistic grain structure design of the planks stacked up against the wall in the new state-of-the-art facility out on West Dolarway Road.
Michael and Becky Paul designed the 6,800-square-foot location from the ground up. The Live-Edge Wood Furnishings business offers one-of-a-kind design quality with custom metal work to accompany the pieces.
Timberloom can produce specialty hardwood furnishings with the ability to provide DIY and slabs available to choose from and take home and finish yourself or rely on the craftsmanship of an experienced crew.
“Tables by far are our most popular project,” Michael said. “We have tables in all shapes and sizes. People might bring in wood from a winery. We’ve had people bring in walnut from their grandma’s backyard.
“We had a woman in Easton that wanted barn doors for various places in the house, closet doors and whatever. So, we did that type of custom project.”
They create one-of-a-kind art and décor in the shop that will stand the test of time. Their mission statement is “You’re not just ordering a table; you’re creating a family heirloom piece that will last for generations to come.”
Their work can be seen throughout Upper County, from Roslyn to Suncadia to Easton. But their clientele is throughout the Pacific Northwest.
“We did a piece for Inland Construction. We did a piece for a wine company,” Becky said. “A lot of times, people will order a slap and take it home where they can do anything they want with it.
“We also have people that don’t want to mess with it, and they hire us to create. Customers can be as involved as they want.”
They bring the wood in from Portland and use Craig Sveen to do the millwork. Sveen also does antler work — part of special chandeliers with a western flare.
“We also work with lumber. It’s nice and square,” Michael said. “We work with all kinds of wood and custom cut.
“What I like is being a part of their custom story. We see our work in many different places. I designed and made a custom hutch for someone that’s going to be a part of their family for years to come.”
From bar tops to conference room tables to barnwood doors to custom cuts from specialty wood with a story, Timberloom has a way of creating a vision, something that’s one part family, another part creation, which is well worth the investment.