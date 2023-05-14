Support Local Journalism


Joe Bugni’s one-out seventh-inning walk sent Ean Bedsaul and Reid Bala to second and third base, respectively, in the seventh inning against Clarkston on Saturday at Jeff Greear Field.

But the Ellensburg High School baseball team could not force a tie in the Class 2A District 5/6/8 crossover game. Instead, senior Lance Heitstuman and the Bantams celebrated a 4-0 win, their fourth shutout and their first trip to the state tournament since their Class 2A fourth-place run in 2012-13.


