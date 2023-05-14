Joe Bugni’s one-out seventh-inning walk sent Ean Bedsaul and Reid Bala to second and third base, respectively, in the seventh inning against Clarkston on Saturday at Jeff Greear Field.
But the Ellensburg High School baseball team could not force a tie in the Class 2A District 5/6/8 crossover game. Instead, senior Lance Heitstuman and the Bantams celebrated a 4-0 win, their fourth shutout and their first trip to the state tournament since their Class 2A fourth-place run in 2012-13.
Heitstuman relieved junior Trace Green after Bugni’s walk to collect the second out on strikes and the third on a jumping grounder to second.
Heitstuman kickstarted the Bantams’ four-run rally in the fifth inning with a single to center that scored junior Jacob Caldwell.
Clarkston (17-5 overall) won for the third time in its last five games to reach the state tournament, which is scheduled to begin Saturday, May 20. The Bulldogs, who finished 16-7 and the runner-up for District 5/6, left eight runners stranded and will miss a state trip for the first time since 2015.
Heitstuman batted 1-for-3 and scored a run, and senior outfielder Jackson Slagg (1-3) scored one run and drove in two Clarkston. Green struck out seven through 6.1 innings against five hits and four walks.
Ty Estey struck out seven for Ellensburg in seven complete innings against five hits, two earned runs and a walk.