Joe Bugni’s one-out seventh-inning walk sent Ean Bedsaul and Reid Bala to second and third base in the seventh Class 2A District 5/6/8 crossover inning with Clarkston on Saturday at Rotary Park’s Jeff Greear Field. But the Ellensburg High School baseball team could not force a tie.
Instead, senior Lance Heitstuman and the District 8 runner-up Bantams celebrated a 4-0 win, their fourth shutout and their first state qualification since their Class 2A fourth-place run in 2012-13.
Heitstuman relieved junior Trace Green after Bugni's ball four to collect the second out on strikes and the third on a jumping grounder to second.
“One, two, three, finish,” was Clarkston's resolve after Heitstuman kickstarted the Bantams' four-run fifth with a single to center that sprang junior Jacob Caldwell.
Clarkston (17-5 overall) made the 3 1/2-hour trip to Ellensburg and won for the third time in its last five outings to reach the state tournament scheduled to begin on May 20. The District 5/6 runner-up Bulldogs (16-7) left eight runners stranded and will miss out for the first time since 2014-15.
Heitstuman batted 1-for-3 and also scored as senior outfielder Jackson Slagg (1-3) got home once and drove in two. Green struck out seven through 6.1 innings against five hits and four walks.
Ty Estey struck out seven for Ellensburg in seven complete innings against five hits, two earned runs and a walk.
Bugni, Community Colleges of Spokane commit Brayden Twaites and Ayden Pettigrew are scheduled to graduate this spring.