Joe Bugni’s one-out seventh-inning walk sent Ean Bedsaul and Reid Bala to second and third base in the seventh Class 2A District 5/6/8 crossover inning with Clarkston on Saturday at Rotary Park’s Jeff Greear Field. But the Ellensburg High School baseball team could not force a tie.

Instead, senior Lance Heitstuman and the District 8 runner-up Bantams celebrated a 4-0 win, their fourth shutout and their first state qualification since their Class 2A fourth-place run in 2012-13.


