No. 7
May 28 headline: Former Nites Inn Motel to be converted to affordable housing, temporary homeless housing
Story: An Ellensburg building that has stood vacant for half a decade will finally see new purpose in giving struggling families a chance to get back on their feet.
The sale of the former Nites Inn motel closed Thursday (May 26), and the property will be converted into 16 one-bedroom apartments to help alleviate the housing affordability crisis in the county. Eleven of the 16 units will be dedicated to low-income housing, while five units will be dedicated to temporary housing for homeless individuals within the county.
Funding for the complex will come through a combination of state, city and county funding. The state will match the city and county’s contributions of $750,000 for the project. The Ellensburg City Council approved the request in late April, with Affordable Housing Commission member Charli Sorenson saying the project has excellent potential.
“It would go a long way in addressing our missing middle housing,” she said at the April council meeting.
After being pushed forward by the city, the Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners voted on the issue in early May, with Commissioners Brett Wachsmith and Laura Osiadacz voting to move the project forward. Commissioner Cory Wright voted against the proposal.
“We officially have the keys and control of the property which is exciting,” HopeSource Communications Manager Sam Puntenney said of the project, which has been named the Pathways Project. “We do plan to start that remodel immediately, and the current anticipated completion date is June 2023.”
Although the initial proposition called for units being dedicated to chronically homeless individuals, the five units set aside are specifically helping people experiencing short-term homelessness. Puntenney said that the concept of permanent supportive housing is one that is new to the community and said that more time will be needed to look at options to help people in that position.
“We shifted the project because we knew this building could be used for affordable housing in any capacity,” she said. “We went in a path similar to the one with Spurling Court. We are always hopeful that we can put permanent supportive housing in the community because it is a need, but that would be a future project.”
Although he wants to find a solution for the affordable housing and homelessness within the county, Commissioner Wright said he felt like this project was rushed through at too swiftly of a pace.
“When this was brought forward to do 16 units of permanent supportive housing, that was a big departure from what we’ve seen in the past,” he said. “The ask at that time was that it needed to go to a real community conversation, an outreach effort to take the temperature of our citizens and see if this is the type of services that we see necessary at this point. That really didn’t take the shape of what I was hoping to see. While I did see some in certain groups, I didn’t see the type of wider outreach I was hoping for to develop a community discussion.”
Wright said he sees the economic benefits of using an existing building for a repurposing, he said he sees a more logical solution to the affordable housing issue in looking at mixed-use developments, where a certain portion of the units built are dedicated to low-income families.
“That model has been proven to work,” he said. “Don’t concentrate it all in one area. Make it a larger development or project where it is sprinkled throughout.”
Commissioner Osiadacz said the agreement is significant in that it is the first time the city and county have worked together on a project of this type, both in planning and co-funding.
“It was a great step forward for the city and the county to come together to try and solve this challenging issue,” she said.