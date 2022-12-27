The Daily Record is counting down its top 10 stories of 2022. Today features Nos. 9 and 10.
No. 8: Kittitas County Clerk carousel spins
Over the course of the year, two Kittitas County Clerks resigned (Val Barschaw and Karen Bowen) with one of them (Bowen) deciding to return to the office after receiving overwhelming voter support on the November General Election ballot.
Feb. 19 headline: County will appoint interim clerk in meeting next week
Story: The Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners will appoint an interim clerk at a meeting next Tuesday after receiving a letter of resignation from the current position holder.
Val Barschaw submitted her letter of resignation on Feb. 15, citing personal reasons as her cause for leaving the position. The resignation is effective Feb. 22, and the BOCC meeting will be held that day to appoint an interim successor until an official replacement is selected.
On Nov. 30, 2021, the BOCC voted in a special meeting to censure Barschaw following an investigation into her treatment of employees and customers within the clerk’s office.
“We, the Board of County Commissioners, have reviewed an investigation completed by the Seabold Group, an independent agency retained by Kittitas County, following multiple complaints submitted to the Kittitas County Human Resources department by county employees against you regarding allegations of discriminatory behavior,” the letter of censure stated. “We are deeply concerned by what has been shown to be a pattern of questionable judgment and actions by you as an organizational leader in direct opposition to Kittitas County employment policies including Section 2.3 (Equal Employment Opportunity) and Section 4.3 (Code of Ethics). This letter of censure shall serve to express our unanimous condemnation of your behavior.”
Oct. 18 headline: Resignation leaves county clerk job hanging in balance prior to election
Story: The Kittitas County Clerk’s office remains in a state of flux after the abrupt departure of the department head, leaving questions as to what will happen come election day.
Karen Bowen submitted her resignation as Kittitas County Clerk last week, resulting in the appointment of an interim clerk and a challenging scenario for the Kittitas County Republican Party. Bowen’s name remains on the ballot for the election, and before her election showed strong primary results against the opposing candidate for the position.
Bowen was appointed into the position on March 18 in a special meeting of the Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners after being selected by the Kittitas County Republican Party for the position. Before that meeting, she had been acting as interim clerk after the abrupt resignation of former clerk Val Barschaw, which was received on Feb. 15 and effective on Feb. 22.
Barschaw left office after having been censured by the BOCC on Nov. 30, 2021, in the wake of an investigation into allegations of worker and customer mistreatment within the department.
Kittitas County Republican Party Chair Marlene Pfeifer said she received notice of Bowen’s resignation last Thursday and said the issue was addressed at the party’s central committee meeting Thursday night.
“At our meeting, I announced her resignation,” she said. “At the meeting, we talked about her resigning, and we have not taken any position on what we would do next.”
Pfeifer said the topic of endorsing Bowen’s opponent came up during the meeting, but she said it was determined that it would go against the party’s endorsement policy as Bowen was the party’s first choice for the position.
“It wasn’t in order, really,” she said of the possibility of endorsing Bowen’s opponent.
Looking ahead, Pfeifer said if Bowen is still chosen over her opponent in the upcoming election, she assumes that Bowen would resign upon being elected. Pfeifer said she hasn’t spoken to Bowen about the issue and Bowen couldn’t be located for comment for this article.
“I am assuming she would resign again, and then the party would put forth three names to the County Commissioners,” Pfeifer said of the road ahead if Bowen is elected. “We’d go through the appointment process to fulfill that term, unfortunately as we did not too many months ago with Karen.”
Nov. 10 headline: Karen Bowen to take office as County Clerk
Story: Karen Bowen will accept the outcome of the election for the office of Kittitas County Clerk and take office in November, according to a news release from the candidate.
Bowen had been appointed interim County Clerk last February, but resigned from the position earlier this fall. She had previously indicated she would not take office if elected. As of Thursday’s vote count, Bowen had received 7,230 votes (61.14%) to Brian Cullinane’s 4,282 votes (36.21%).
Bowen issued the following statement in her release:
“I’m grateful to my neighbors for their overwhelming support and trust in the General Election. I never aspired to run for public office and these past months have shown me why so many people don’t choose to step up to serve.
“I resigned as interim County Clerk a month ago after I was forced out due to the actions of some people who were threatening to expose details about my past that, while mostly untrue, were not something I wanted to become fodder for gossip. I also did not want it to become a distraction to the Clerk’s office and staff. I love the Clerk’s office, my coworkers, and my job and because of that, I decided the best course of action at the time was to step down.
“I want to thank the many friends, neighbors, and community members who have reached out during this time with encouragement and support. Because of the pressure being brought to bear by a small number of people in our community, I initially indicated that I would resign as Clerk in the event I won. However, I have been reminded me that we are all fallible and have all made mistakes. I have been strongly encouraged to accept the results of the election, and I am doing just that. Kittitas County needs a strong, experienced, and knowledgeable County Clerk. I am not perfect, but I will not let something that happened almost two decades ago define my life.”