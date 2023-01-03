The Daily Record offers its first edition of 2023 by showcasing the top two issues in our stories of 2022—both about loss.
A fire in the middle of the night created an immediate impact on the lives of Ellensburg residents and created a hole in the community’s recreational offerings that may take years to fill.
No. 1
Dec. 2 headline: Four-alarm fire that destroyed Ellensburg Racquet & Recreation Center, ACX considered suspicious
Story: A devastating overnight fire destroyed the Ellensburg Racquet and Recreation Center and the ACX hay facilities in a blaze that was still burning, some 12 hours later Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Chief John Sinclair said.
Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue responded to a four-alarm structure fire at 6061 Vantage Highway at 12:26 a.m. on Friday to find the Ellensburg Racquet & Recreation Center and ACX fully engulfed.
Sinclair said, at this point, no injuries were reported, but both buildings were destroyed along with an estimated 1,000 tons of hay.
“It’s still not under control. We still have units out there actively engaged,” Sinclair said at 12:25 p.m., Friday. “We have brought in excavators because it’s unsafe. We are currently working on the buildings using excavators to bring the roof down in a slow and methodical way.
“We’ve had multiple collapses and had to set up collapse zones around the structures. Currently we still have active fire in both buildings and we’re doing what we can to mitigate that.”
Sinclair said 25 firefighters from 10 different agencies responded and that the fire is being investigated as suspicious.
“It is suspicious in nature and actively investigated by the Kittitas County Sherriff’s office, and Kittitas County Fire Marshal’s office. Kittitas Valley and Rescue has a fire investigator at the site as well,” Sinclair said.
“I’ve also called in ATF (Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms) because of the suspicious nature of the fire. They will be on scene later on this afternoon (Friday) to be investigated as arson.”
Sinclair was among the first of the responders on the scene when the call came in just after midnight. Both structures were engulfed and he put the word out, increasing it to a second, then a third and eventually a four-alarm blaze.
“Since the Ellensburg Racquet & Recreation Center is a city-owned building the EPD was also out there,” he said. “We had two very large buildings on fire, so I called Kittitas County District 7, the Yakima Training Center Fire Department, the Yakima Fire Department and the Moses Lake Fire Department to send a ladder truck.
“We were able to protect the other buildings and hay stacks. But we did lose a haystack, probably 1,000 tons of hay. We will continue to be out there for the next couple of days conducting the cause, determination and the origin of the fire, working closely with law enforcement agencies.”
Sinclair confirmed at this point there were no civilian or firefighter injuries. They did have significant issues with water and they damaged water tenders in the process of battling the blaze in the frigid temperatures.
Dec. 3 headline: Arrest made in connection to ACX/racquet center fire
Story: A 24-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested Friday night for first-degree arson in connection to the fire that destroyed the ACX maintenance building and the Ellensburg Racquet and Recreation Center on Vantage Highway early Friday morning.
According to a post on the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Facebook page, sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant on an apartment on East Helena Avenue in Ellensburg where they arrested 24-year-old Lyle “Chance” Morgan for first-degree arson. Morgan is a former employee of ACX.
ACX is a hay press and exporter. Estimated losses for the two buildings is $7 million, according to information posted by the Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s officials said the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office.
Dec. 9 headline: City exploring options for indoor recreation activities
What’s next?
The Ellensburg recreation community lost a part of its collective soul last week when the Ellensburg Racquet & Recreation Center was destroyed by a fire, suspected to be arson.
The racquet and recreation center had been a part of the Ellensburg community for over 40 years and was the hub of recreational activity for anything from tennis lessons to gymnastics to in-line hockey to indoor soccer to pickleball, racquetball, and various other youth sports programs.
The full slate of indoor winter activities is on hold as the city of Ellensburg reaches out to find temporary and permanent solutions, Mayor Nancy Lillquist said.
The city council is in the initial stages of exploring additional recreation facilities, possibly using Rotary Park as a new location. But any new construction will take time, she said.
“The council has been presented with a proposal for a new field house at Rotary Park, and we were in the process of exploring that along with other priorities,” Lillquist said. “But I would anticipate two years before anything can be done. With the public comment, design and construction, you’re looking at at least two years. We would have to get the funding rounded up. Potentially, it would take a bond that would need to be voted on.
“We’re hoping to find an alternative space for this year and the next few until we can get something to replace it if that’s what the community wants.”
A parks and recreation department team is currently reaching out to community partners to explore alternative indoor spaces for fitness and recreation activities for this winter.
“With Nicholson Pavilion offline, it creates an even bigger crunch,” Lillquist said. “Some of their programs were using the racquet club facility. Now they’re displaced.”
The parks and recreation team is establishing a process to refund purchased punch passes for participants in youth soccer and tennis lessons, as well as addressing the many unanticipated items from this abrupt loss.
The Ellensburg Racquet & Recreation Center was insured and adjusters are working to investigate and settle claims.