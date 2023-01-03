Ellensburg Racquet and Recreation Center fire

Crews remain onsite at the ACX/Ellensburg Racquet and Recreation Center fire on Vantage Highway.

 Contributed

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Daily Record offers its first edition of 2023 by showcasing the top two issues in our stories of 2022—both about loss.

A fire in the middle of the night created an immediate impact on the lives of Ellensburg residents and created a hole in the community’s recreational offerings that may take years to fill.


Tags

Recommended for you