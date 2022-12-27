The Daily Record is counting down the top 10 stories of the week. No. 10 and No. 9 are featured today.
No. 10: Year starts with tragedy in Roslyn
A heavy snow greeted the start of 2022 throughout Kittitas County and the weather played a role in the tragic loss of life and historic structures in Roslyn,
Jan 15 headline: Roslyn home explosion results in fatality
Story: One fatality has been confirmed in an early morning explosion that leveled a home in Roslyn Thursday (Jan. 13).
According to a press release from Roslyn Fire, multiple aid agencies responded to a report of an explosion and resulting structure fire at a home in the 200 block of West Montana Avenue in Roslyn at approximately 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
“The first unit arrived on-scene within seven minutes of the 911 call and found a fully engulfed structure with damage to surrounding homes and engaged in defensive operations to protect the fire from spreading to neighboring homes and infrastructure,” the release said.
According to the release, initial reports indicated the house may have been occupied by one resident, however firefighters were unable to make entry into the structure due to the severity of the fire.
“There were conflicting reports as to whether the home was occupied,” the release said. “Sadly, firefighters located the body of a woman in her 70s who died in the fire. Roslyn Fire extends our sympathies to the family who have requested privacy.”
The release said initial reports and indications point to some type of propane explosion as the cause of the fire, and that the potential cause is under investigation by the Kittitas County Fire Marshal.
“Normally Roslyn Fire does not comment on potential causes of fire,” the release said. “However, given the extenuating weather circumstances that may have contributed to this event, residents are encouraged to check their gas lines and ensure that they are protected from large amounts of falling snow.”
The release noted that the tragedy notes the third fire the agency has responded to in the past week related to snow loads and gas lines.
“Snow can scrub the odorant from gas,” the release said. “Because propane sinks, it can move under snow and enter a home with no odor. Residents are encouraged to ensure they have working carbon monoxide alarms in their homes and basements.”
The Roslyn Fire was assisted on the incident by Kittitas County Fire Districts 6, 3, and 7 as well as the Cle Elum Fire Department, Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, Cle Elum Roslyn Police Department, Cle Elum Volunteer Fire Department, Puget Sound Energy, and the Kittitas County Fire Marshal.
Jan. 15 headline: Heavy snow brings down historic Roslyn building
Story: A historic building in Roslyn suffered catastrophic structural damage due to heavy snow loads, resulting in the demolition of part of the structure.
The former Harper Lumber building on Pennsylvania Avenue in Roslyn was heavily damaged in the event, which occurred on Wednesday. According to a press release from Roslyn Fire, the department was called to the site at approximately 11:30 a.m. in response to a report of a partial building collapse.
The release said the property is comprised of three storefronts, one of which partially collapsed due to the snow load.
“The property owner immediately dispatched an engineer and architect who had been working on plans to restore the buildings,” the release said. “A review by the engineer determined the building was beyond salvage and that in order to protect the adjacent buildings immediate demolition was required.”
Upon determining the need for demolition, an excavator from a local construction firm was used to take the building down. At approximately 5:30 p.m. on the same day, the release said a massive roof shed from the warehouse portion of the former lumber company came down, moving the wall shared by the adjacent bicycle shop approximately eight inches. According to the City of Roslyn Planning and Building Department required a structural evaluation of the building before it could be reoccupied. According to the department, the evaluation was completed, and those stores can now be reoccupied as of Friday.
According to a 2019 real estate listing for the property, the original building on the lot was built in 1895 and included two retail spaces that dated to 1925. The property was sold that year to longtime Roslyn property owner and developer John Brian Losh, who said the loss of the structure was heartbreaking. Losh said he intends on fully restoring the structure to its former glory.
“It’s a shame to have lost such an incredibly historic property,” he said of the incident.
Jan. 22 headline: Second explosion in two weeks roils Roslyn residents
Story: A historic Roslyn building was leveled in a late-night explosion Thursday, putting both residents and first responders on edge after a similar explosion in Roslyn last week resulted in a fatality.
The explosion was first reported at approximately 10:30 Thursday night, with Roslyn Fire crews responding to the building located at the 100 block of Fifth Avenue. The building, referred to in a social media post by Roslyn Fire as the Big Roslyn Inn, was destroyed in the blast, which the department’s post said is suspected to be propane related.
The release from the department said the building was unoccupied at the time of the explosion and no injuries were reported as a result of the incident. Responding units extinguished a small fire, and damage to neighboring buildings was reported. The investigation into the cause has been handed off to the Kittitas County Fire Marshal.
“As a reminder there is a reason why the building code prohibits propane appliances in basements without appropriate mitigation,” the release said. “If you have a propane appliance in your basement, now would be a good time to consider having your propane company or professional heating company evaluate the situation.”