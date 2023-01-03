Over the course of a month, downtown Ellensburg saw about 200 years worth of family business experience leave with the closure of Fitterer’s Furniture and the sale of Woods’ Hardware.
Aug. 20 headline: Fitterer’s Furniture closing its doors after 126 years of serving Ellensburg
Story:Brad Fitterer sat at a dining room table set in the middle of the main showroom of the fine furniture store he’s owned and operated for the past 46 years.
Fitterer’s Furniture is a fixture on the corner of Fourth and Main. Its illustrious history dates back to 1896 when it was originally located on Third and Main near the old Robber’s Roost trading post.
The business and the Fitterer family have always been associated with doing the right thing with a sense of civic duty, good people that are strong supporters of the rodeo, the Ellensburg Christian School, the Ellensburg Downtown Association, the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce, Jazz in the Valley and various other civic projects.
Fitterer smiled and greeted two customers as they walked through the door, more like an old friend than someone trying to make a sale.
Fitterer’s Furniture celebrated its 125th year of service last September. Now, the end of an era is nearing. Brad intends to close the doors for good by the end of October.
It’s been a good run from generation to generation dating back to when founders Phillip and Frank Fitterer started the business in 1896, he said.
“We owed it to ourselves and the community to celebrate 125 years,” said Fitterer, who turns 72 later this year. “I think the thing I’m most proud of is the relationships we’ve built over the years. I’m proud of our customer appreciation.
“We believe in Ellensburg. We are so diversified here with our hospital, our daily newspaper, the university, downtown association and the agri-business.”
The fourth-generation owner said the idea of phasing out has been percolating for the past two, or three years. He reached out to family, daughters, nieces, and past employees without interest.
It would be a lot easier if we could just sell, he said. But potential buyers outside the family didn’t come about.
“So, we listed the building. We’ll have a going-out-of-business sale through September and close our doors in October,” he said.
From a historical standpoint, it is unusual to have a small business operating in the same family ownership for 125 years, he said at the time of the 125th anniversary.
Upstairs, he still has some of the original furniture from the 1800s, a rocking chair, a dresser and chairs, with all its specialty woodworking of a century past.
The original business was called Fitterer Brothers Furniture. It has been in the family for all that time. Joe Fitterer worked in the family furniture business, one of the oldest in the Ellensburg community, with his father, Clarence, his uncle Louis and his brother, George.
The firm was later turned over to Joe’s son, Jon, and nephew, Brad.
Jon Fitterer concluded a 39-year career in the furniture business with his retirement in 2011. He and Brad worked together for almost 40 years, before Brad eventually purchased Jon’s share.
“I can remember my granddad and my dad started us out washing the windows. My job every Saturday and Sunday was to wash every one of the windows, and every truck,” Jack Fitterer recalled. “My gosh, we did all that in two days.”
Sept. 20 headline: Norm, John Woods transitioning out of hardware business
Story: Norm Woods sat at the wrought iron table on the back patio looking out over a yard big enough to easily make a nice par-3 golf hole.
A couple of golf balls rested up against the fence, errant shots from the nearby fairway on the Ellensburg Golf & Country Club across the street.
“Would you like me to move your car to the side of the house, so it doesn’t get hit by a golf ball?” his wife Charlene asked.
Norm’s smile and twinkle in his eye suggested taking her advice. “It happens,” he said.
Norm’s grandpa and grandma, Robert and Ora Woods, worked side by side at the business that began as Woods Auto Supply when they opened it in the Olympic Block in 1944.
Norm’s Uncle John, joined them after a stint in the U.S. Infantry and his father Bob, got involved in 1945 after his service obligation in the U.S. Air Corps. In 1956, they moved to store to its present location at 310 Pearl Street, which occupies some 9,000 square feet in two buildings.
It eventually transitioned into Woods Ace Hardware where Bob and his brother John ran it for years. Eventually, Norm and his cousin Johnny took over the day-to-day operation.
There will be one more transition coming in October. The Woods are getting out, selling their franchise to Brandon Wright, who owns Stan’s Merry Market in Wenatchee and Othello Ace Hardware.
The face of Downtown Ellensburg is shifting with the times. Brad Fitterer intends to close the doors of Fitterer’s Furniture after 126 years of service. Now, Woods Ace Hardware will transition out by the end of the month. The two intuitions have a combined 204 years of service to Central Washington.
“Brad’s got us beat,” said Norm, a smile forming at the thought of the Fitterer’s opening in 1896. “My grandfather opened the store Feb. 4, 1944. We’ve been in business here in Ellensburg 78 years.
“So, the idea of being in business that long still means something. The sons and daughters that are coming in now, we served their fathers before them. All of the people we’ve met over the years have become friends and family. They’re not customers at all.”