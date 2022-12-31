The Daily Record is counting down the top stories of 2022. Today features the Nos. 4 and 3 stories.
This past year provided some continuous moments between staff and administration in the Ellensburg School District.
No. 3
March 9 headline: Ellensburg schools forced to tighten belt and remove librarian positions
Story: The Ellensburg School District will be removing the librarian positions from Morgan Middle School and Ellensburg High School. Superintendent Jinger Haberer said this was a difficult decision forced on the district as a result of less funding and a smaller budget.
According to Haberer, the pandemic cut enrollment to the district by nearly 200 students in 2020. In 2021, about a 100 students came back, but the district was still seeing low enrollment. This is a problem because the main sources of revenue for school districts is the number of students enrolled, this is called per pupil allocation and gives ESD about $8,800 per student.
The district held out through the pandemic, but now has no choice but to make serious spending cuts and the librarian positions are just the start, Haberer said. Other cuts are sure to come, but the district has not yet revealed (and in some cases doesn’t know) where, what or how much.
Although EHS and MMS librarians, Cathie Day and Pat Doughty respectively, will remain with the district as certified employees, it would be an understatement to say they are unhappy with the district’s decision. The district plans to have the libraries run by uncertified, classified employees. These employees are not paid as much, and will therefore cost the district less.
“They can check in and out books, but the whole idea of understanding what the rest of the staff is teaching, and what kind of materials they need to support their programs, I don’t think a classified person is able to take that position. They are lacking some specific skills,” Doughty said.
Day and Doughty are certificated staff, which means they are as qualified as a teacher can be, and have specialized training to run a library, and can do more than just check out books, they can figure out what books a student needs to check out. They are also experienced in the Ellensburg School District, Day has been a teacher since 2001, and a librarian since 2011, meanwhile Doughty has been the MMS librarian for 22 years.
“It’s a very important, philosophical decision, about what we want our library spaces to look like, and how we want our libraries to serve kids,” Day said. “That should be a decision that involves the staff, the students and the families. It shouldn’t be a decision that is made unilaterally, it should be collaborative because it is so important.”
As Day said, the decision made by the district will change how libraries work in the school district.
June 24 headline: Ellensburg School District officials stand by decision to cut librarians
Story: Despite criticism from the Ellensburg community, teachers, and parents, the Ellensburg School District’s decision to cut the certified librarian positions from secondary education hasn’t changed.
Superintendent Haberer said the decision was difficult, but the best choice for the school district, which is seeing large budgetary reductions. At the April 6 board of directors meeting, it was announced they are making $1,388,000 in reductions for the next (2022-23) school year.
These reductions are the result of several factors, most notably the McCleary decision in 2018 and the drop in enrollment resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Washington state Supreme Court’s McCleary decision caused the ESD to pay a portion of many teachers’ salaries using the ESD general budget. Student enrollment during the pandemic dropped and while the numbers are steadily increasing, they are still below average for ESD.
Haberer said the district leadership teams met with school principals multiple times before and after the librarian decision was made to make sure this was the best possible option. ESD saw it as the best option that would cause the least amount of direct impact on the average students. For example, one of the goals of the district was to keep class sizes down, which meant it had to keep all teacher positions. These meetings were held seven times between Feb. 9 and 18, and another on March 11.
The decision was announced to the certified librarians (EHS’s Cathie Day and MMS’s Pat Doughty) Feb. 25 and is going to take effect at the start of the next school year. The plan was to move Doughty and Day to other teaching positions in the district, which would not require any layoffs or reductions in force.
However, Day has announced her resignation and is leaving ESD for the Selah school district. She said the district’s decision to cut the certified librarian positions is harmful to students, but she will continue working to bring back the positions as a member of the community instead of an employee of the district.
The timing of the announcement is questionable to many, as it came just days after the community passed a technology and an operational levy for the district. Many community members, at multiple board meetings, have stated that if the plans to cut the positions had been made public before the vote, they would have voted against the levy.
Haberer said the district waited until the levy was passed, not to trick any voters, but because the district didn’t know if the levies were going to pass or not, and didn’t know to what extent they would have to make reductions. Cutting the librarian positions was seen as the best-case scenario, and Haberer said the reductions could have been a lot worse if the levies failed to pass.