The Daily Record is counting down the top stories of 2002. Today features the Nos. 4 and 3 stories.
No. 4 Headline: Superintendent Haberer responds to no-confidence vote
Story: Ellensburg School District superintendent, Jinger Haberer, responded to the Ellensburg Education Association’s vote of no confidence in her during last week’s Ellensburg School Board meeting.
Haberer said the teachers’ union had four points of concern behind the no-confidence vote.
• Decisions regarding secondary librarian positions
• Start and end times
• Establishment of attendance zones
• Confusion around how many copies teachers can make for their classes
“I acknowledge the depth of emotion that was expressed to me by the EEA leadership and just how hard it was to go through these major changes all in one year. Despite the need for these types of decisions, to operate effectively,” Haberer said.
Last spring the district eliminated the certified librarian positions at the middle school and high school.
Over the past three years, the district has altered the start and end times for all the schools, primarily due to a lack of bus drivers. The first change was to start the elementary schools early and the middle and high schools later. Last year that was flipped with the high school and middle schools going early and the grade schools later. As part of that change, the district contracted with a childcare provider to offer that early morning surface for young children at the grade schools.
This year, the start times for the high school and middle school were pushed back slightly later.
Attendance zones were established for the first time this year with families living within the vicinity of one of the grade schools to have their child attend that school.
School Board president, Jason White, said the issue with copies stemmed from the district’s intention to reduce paper use and cost.
EEA representative Kevin Dwight, during the public portion of the meeting particularly explaining the vote to students attending the meeting, said a main motivation of the vote was for the district to better engage staff in decision making.
“Just to clarify, as the educator in me always attempts to do, for our students here that such a tool is really indicative of asking for a much more serious conversation about what can we do to move forward,” Dwight said.
“If you were listening carefully you heard Superintendent Haberer speak of the vote of no confidence taken by the staff who are unionized in the school district. It really is an attempt to say, this is what we see, what do you see? Let’s have a conversation. Let’s keep the collaboration going, let’s keep the ball moving forward. At the same time, we really want to share that common vision of what this community looks like and what public education looks like. We’re talking about a $50 million plus enterprise here so it’s not an easy one to manage.”
Ellensburg School Board president, Jason White, thanked Haberer for discussing the vote and pointed out that the responsibility for decisions being questioned rests with the board.
“I appreciate your vulnerability to do that, but I also say to the board, those things are about us. So if there’s any question about those things we have to look directly at us as well because we were responsible for the tiered starts and end times for schools” White said. “We were responsible for the attendance zones and I remember conversations about how can we save money on paper and all those sort of things.”
Haberer said she will continue to work with the EEA to address concerns and move forward.