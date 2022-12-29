Vantage fire

This is the view from Interstate 90 of a fire that started near milepost 18 on the Vantage Highway Monday (Aug. 1) afternoon.

 Courtesy Washington state Department of Transportation

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Daily Record is counting down the top stories of 2002. Today features the Nos. 6 and 5 stories.

No. 5 Fire season arrives in Kittitas County


Tags

Recommended for you