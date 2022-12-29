The Daily Record is counting down the top stories of 2002. Today features the Nos. 6 and 5 stories.
No. 5 Fire season arrives in Kittitas County
A wet spring delayed the start of fire season in Kittitas County but it eventually arrived with a vengeance in one week in August.
Aug. 2 headline: Wind-driven fire threatening the town of Vantage
Story: A wind-driven wildfire grew from less than 15 acres to over 6,000 in less than two hours, and the town of Vantage is on high alert as the fire moves in that direction.
The first notice of the wildfire, located near milepost 18 on Vantage Highway was put out shortly before 1 p.m. Monday (Aug. 1), resulting in the closure of Vantage Highway from No. 81 Road in Ellensburg to Recreation Drive in Vantage. Approximately one hour later, Vantage was placed on a level two “get set” evacuation advisement by Kittitas County Emergency Management.
Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Chief John Sinclair said Deputy Chief Rich Elliott was part of the team of first responders to arrive as soon as the fire was called in, reporting the fire at approximately one acre in size on the north side of Vantage Highway. The fire quickly grew to approximately 15 acres and subsequently jumped the highway, spreading on the south side.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, Sinclair estimated the fire at approximately 6,000 acres, saying crews do not have knowledge of the cause or origination point.
“It is burning on both the north and south sides of Vantage Highway,” Sinclair said of the fire’s progress as of Monday afternoon. “They are trying to hang it up in the windfarm there between Vantage Highway and I-90 so that it doesn’t impact I-90.”
The fire, which started on Department of Natural Resources land is quickly moving its way toward Vantage as of 3 p.m. Monday. Sinclair said DNR has an out-of-area strike team on scene, employing air support, multiple DNR engines, and a structural protection group on scene in Vantage.
“They are preparing to save that town,” Sinclair said of the efforts in Vantage.
Sinclair said he has been in communication with District 4 Chief William Rose, who is currently looking into employing state mobility, which would employ out-of-area assets to fight the blaze. A type-3 incident management team has also been called in.
Sinclair said a fourth alarm has been called in for the fire, meaning all county resources are currently on the incident, including crews from Snoqualmie Pass, Cle Elum, Roslyn, KVFR, and Fire Districts 4, 1, and 7. As of 3 p.m. Monday, no injuries or structural damages have been reported.
Aug. 5 headline: Winds change direction of Cow Canyon Fire
Story: With a shift in the wind, the Cow Canyon Fire southwest of Ellensburg has changed direction. The fire started at the Wenas BBQ Flats Campground in Yakima County and was moving east into Kittitas County until the winds changed Friday (Aug. 5) around 10 a.m.
“Some of those lines on the west and south may be challenged today,” said Heather Appelhof, Public Information Officer for Northwest Incident Management Team 12. “Firefighters will be trying to get fire lines established on the west and south sides and securing that and reinforcing the fire lines, as well as monitoring for any spot fires that may materialize, and getting on them quickly.”
Spot fires are when the fire shoots out embers ahead of itself. Embers can create problems if firefighters do not catch them soon enough.
Fire crews have confirmed the fire destroyed some structures Wednesday, two permanent residences, one cabin and 11 outbuildings (such as sheds). This report was not released until Friday because crews could not reach the buildings to confirm their status.
The Northwest Incident Management Team 12 (IMT 12) took command of the Cow Canyon Fire and the Vantage Highway Fire at 6 a.m. Friday. This is a type two response team, replacing the type three team that had managed the fire. Appelhof said the new team specializes in combating more complex fires and has teams of people, with each person focused on an aspect of the fire.
While both the Vantage Highway Fire and the Cow Canyon Fire are type three fires, the type two Northwest Incident Management Team 12 can manage both at the same time. Appelhof said that while a type three team might have one person working on things like weather, mapping and resource management, a type two team such as IMT 12.
As of 1 p.m. Friday, approximately 300 personnel were combating the Cow Canyon fire, consisting of six hand crews, six engines, five dozers, six water tenders and one helicopter. There is also a variety of additional aircraft helping all fires in the region, including the Vantage Fire.
The Cow Canyon fire is 5,600 acres, which hasn’t changed since 10 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 4), however, the size is likely inaccurate as it hasn’t been updated by air support.