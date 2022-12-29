...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A warm frontal passage will bring another
round of snow this evening into Friday morning with snowfall
rates of 0.5 to 1.5 inches per hour. Highest accumulations
expected northwest of Ellensburg.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
&&
Staffing issues played a role in the city of Ellensburg’s decision to contract with the Yakima Humane Socieity to operate the local animal shelter.
The Ellensburg Daily Record is counting down the top stories of 2022. Today features Nos. 6 and 5.
No. 6
July 20 headline: Ellensburg partners with Yakima Humane Society to provide animal services
Story: A little outside-the-box thinking went into a creative new way to provide animal service in Ellensburg.
The Ellensburg Animal Shelter has operated as a clearinghouse for lost and found pets, strays, and dangerous animals, as well as owner-surrendered animals since 1974. But a staffing issue led to a new way of doing things.
The Yakima Humane Society will begin providing animal care services via the Ellensburg Animal Shelter starting on Aug. 1. Under the agreement the city will rent the building and grounds to YHS, and all animal sheltering activity and associated needs will be handled by the Yakima Humane Society.
The Ellensburg Police Department will maintain its current full-time animal shelter employee, who will now focus on handling enforcement activity only and will work out of the Ellensburg Police Department.
The city will pay $60,000 annually for a three-year term with the YHS.
“I’d like to thank city staff and Kittitas County Friends of Animals for thinking creatively to find a cost-effective strategy to improve services for lost and surrendered animals,” Ellensburg Mayor Nancy Lillquist said.
“We look forward to developing a relationship with Yakima Humane Society.”
The Yakima Humane Society’s scope of work under the contract includes: maintaining hours of operation, standards of care and exercise of animals, transition and communications planning, veterinary care, animal licensing, handling of fees and fines, scanning for microchips, adoption program, audits and reporting, record retention, partnering and use of volunteers, and handling of unclaimed animals, stray animals, redemption and euthanasia.
“We are excited at this opportunity to bring our services to Ellensburg,” said Sheryl Haga, executive director of the Yakima Humane Society. “Not only will we continue our mission of ending cruelty and animal suffering and reducing animal overpopulation, we will focus on microchipping to help aid in reunification of pets and owners.
“A few other exciting things you can expect to see will be adoption events, low-cost vaccinations clinics, volunteer opportunities and more. We look forward to getting to know the needs of the community and to continue to give voices to those who have none.”