In 2022 the Ellensburg City Council worked through a number of ideas of what could possibly be done with Unity Park on Pearl Street in the center of town before settling on a course of action.
Feb. 15 headline: City looking at all the options for Pearl Street
Story: The Ellensburg City Council continues to explore its options on developing a pedestrian only zone between Fourth and Fifth avenues called the Pearl Street Promenade with the development of Unity Park serving as the cornerstone.
The Ellensburg Downtown Association’s proposal believes the change, along with the future development of Unity Park, will result in economic vitality throughout the downtown, create a destination zone, attract new businesses to the downtown, and enhance the downtown music, culture, and arts scene.
The council is exploring options, hiring ECONorthwest in September to analyze the impacts and conducting a Pearl Street Promenade survey. Both the study and survey have been completed.
“This is a process that will continue to involve public input,” Mayor Nancy Lillquist. “No decisions have been made at this time. The promenade was purposed with the idea it would bring economic vitality, which is still a question for the council.
“Our goal is to support all of our businesses and make sure the entire downtown is economical viable. The question now is, how do we do that for everyone?”
The Rotary Plaza property, which has now been renamed Unity Park, has been considered a critical piece of downtown property for years. The city has been looking into ways to maximize the 22,500 square foot property for community use and to expand tourism programming opportunities.
The pavilion (Unity Park) has been a beacon, a gathering point, for such community projects as Jazz in the Valley, Hoedown in Downtown, the Farmer’s Market and the Rodeo Kickoff Breakfast for years.
“It’s been in the conversation to the integrity of our downtown for quite some time,” then mayor and current council member Bruce Tabb said. “Not just the park, but the downtown community.”
Sept. 22 headline: City council approves concept design for Unity Park project
Story: The building blocks are in place and the space is taking shape for the Unity Park development.
The Ellensburg City Council approved the concept design and authorized staff to develop a final agreement with Walker Macy for final park design, construction documents, and project construction support Monday night.
It has been an ongoing process since October of 2018, resulting in the development of two park concept plans and eventually a preferred concept plan, which Brian Bishop of Walker Macy outlined during the meeting.
“We received wonderful feedback from the public during our conversations (at the open house) in the summer,” Bishop said. “What we heard was to put the stage over in the northwest corner.
“We talked about having some permanent shade structures on the edges of the park that could be used on a daily basis. We combined the favorite elements of those two options to a preferred concept plan.”
The Preferred Concept Plan will utilize the bull sculpture in some fashion, Bishop said, as well as a water element, grass space in the center, the stage in the northwest corner, a comfort station to the southwest and other elements to make it Ellensburg unique.
“The existing building (Visitor’s Center) with the drive through along Fourth. There are a number of factors that led us to believe retaining this doesn’t work with the park design,” said Bishop, whose firm did Amazon’s headquarters in Seattle’s South Lake Union district, the King Street Station Plaza and the Rothko Pavilion project at Portland Art Museum, among others.
“The consideration to renovate that building has been discussed and our recommendation is to start fresh. In removing the building from that part of the site opens up the features of the park.”
The city council has designated $1.8 million from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to complete the design and construction of the nearly half-acre space on Pearl Street.
The idea behind Unity Park is to create a central space for daily gatherings and special events to draw people to downtown Ellensburg across four seasons.