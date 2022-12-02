Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Collectible toys and action figures have been available online for years. Now the idea is to make Toy Stable Inc. at 505 N. Pearl St. a destination to experience the 1980s and ‘90s retro games and toys.

Toy Stable Inc. owners Chris and Ann Fowler moved their long-time operation from Tacoma to Ellensburg in October and transformed the 4,000-square-foot space that used to be the former Sears store into a collectible toys/arcade.


Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Recommended for you