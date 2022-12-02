Tom Nguyen settled in at the buttons of the Tekken 3D action fighting arcade game in the front of the store, steps inside the front door. The arcade game was probably older than he was, but his enjoyment level peaked as he figured out how to manipulate his avatar during the course of the on-screen scuffle.
Chris and Ann Fowler opened the Toy Stable Inc. business two weeks ago at 505 N. Pearl St., taking over the 4,000 square foot former Sears building.
Collectible toys and action figures have been available online for years. Now the idea is to make Toy Stable Inc. at 505 N. Pearl St. a destination to experience the 1980s and ‘90s retro games and toys.
Toy Stable Inc. owners Chris and Ann Fowler moved their long-time operation from Tacoma to Ellensburg in October and transformed the 4,000-square-foot space that used to be the former Sears store into a collectible toys/arcade.
“Our goal is to make this a destination where people want to come in out of attraction,” Chris said. “We’re going to bring in a Knight Rider car (Kit) replica right here in the middle aisle.
“We want people to come in and hang out. The idea is to renew the idea of the arcade. We’re going to have a mini arcade in the back area so people can come in and rent Game Play games and sit there in the back and play ‘em. We’re looking to have game tournaments on Friday and Saturday nights. We have a lot of ideas we’re still working on.”
Fowler’s passion for collecting started as a kid when he was given his first special piece. It’s taken time, and dedication, but he’s managed to build up an extensive collection filled with rare and invaluable items.
Toy Stable Inc. has been based in the Pacific Northwest for nearly 30 years. Now the opportunity to set up shop on Pearl Street in Ellensburg has put Chris and Ann in a position to take it to the next level.
“We still have a lot to do, but I love the location and the town,” Ann said. “We have our own parking, which we’ve never had that before.
“We still have a lot of inventory to unpack, but our goal was to be ready for Christmas. We’re going to be at the Holiday Market through Christmas. We want our clientele to be anybody, everybody that enjoys retro toys. One of the cool things is bringing back nostalgia. That to me is the best when everybody’s eyes light up when they recognize something they haven’t seen in a while.”
Tom Nguyen settled in at the buttons of the Tekken 3D action fighting arcade game in the front of the store, steps inside the front door. He hammered on the buttons, eyes fixated on the screen of the game Bandai Namco launched as a new arcade game on Feb. 18, 2015.
The arcade game was probably older than he was, but his enjoyment level peaked as he figured out how to manipulate his avatar during the on-screen scuffle.
The shelves are filled with anything from Luke Skywalker dolls to He-Man to the Little Rascals. In some ways, it’s Old School renewed with collectibles guaranteed to reintroduce old memories of those who grew up when they were new in the 1980s and ‘90s.
The store also introduces Gen Z and Generation Next to stuff that seems to never grow old. They might not have heard of the television show “Knight Rider,” but they’re going to love their introduction to the futuristic car called Kit when it’s set up on the main aisle in the not-so-distant future.
“I’ve developed a reputation as a well-renowned toy collector, but I still get as much joy from my hobby as I did when I was a kid,” Chris said.