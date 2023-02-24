Tribal members, rodeo fans and others from all walks of life gathered Thursday night at the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame for the second in the eight-lecture Rodeo Night at the Museum series.
Where the first lecture outlined the origins of the Ellensburg Rodeo, this one was called “Original Partners: the Ellensburg Rodeo and Native American contributions.”
Descendants of the Nason-Aronica family were there. Ida Nason-Aronica’s grandson, Arnold Cleveland, sat in the front row, and her son Allen Aronica was one of the featured speakers.
There were descendants of George Sohappy, the Onepenny family member and longtime Wanapum elder and spiritual leader who died in 2022. Jason Buck, along with Yakama Nation Fisheries Department Government Relations Liaison Davis/Yellowash Washines, were also featured speakers.
It was a night of stories that dated back long before the Ellensburg Rodeo to a time when the Native people called Nch'i-Wána lived and gathered in the Kittitas Valley.
“What we’re talking about tonight happened long before I was born. I’m just passing along the stories I was told,” said Allen Aronica, whose great-grandmother Sienwat Owhi (Old Julie) encamped on the site of the Ellensburg Rodeo grounds. “Our people were horse people and some were the early cowboys, and that’s how we got involved with the rodeo.”
Jason Buck literally grew up at the Ellensburg Rodeo. His father organized and was the spiritual leader of the Indian Village for years. Buck has taken over some of those responsibilities.
“I’ve been a part of the rodeo for as long as I can remember,” he told the capacity audience. “Being involved in the grand entry and parade is a great honor.
“I thought about writing down notes for tonight, but decided not to. I’m just sharing thoughts, having a conversation. I stand here, following in my father’s footsteps, disciplined and humble.”
Buck then pointed to photographs on the wall that are part of the local Hall of Fame exhibit.
“Our history is on the wall. We’re connected to this land,” he said.
Some of the photographs he referred to were black and white and others color, including Ellensburg and PRCA photographer Molly Morrow’s iconic shot of three Yakama women coming down Craig’s Hill during the grand entry several years ago.
“That’s me in the middle. I’m proud to be Yakama and I’m happy to be here to represent,” said Pat Heemsah, nodding her head at the picture of the horsewomen during her talk during audience participation.
The stories added during audience participation were a significant part of the night.
“We’ve been excluded all our lives, so to be here tonight is important because it says ‘Your presence means something.’ It takes all of us, working together, helping one another,” tribal member Terry Heemsah said. “I grew up here, and I’ve always felt coming off the hill was like coming home.”
Ellensburg Rodeo Arena Director Rick Cole added humor to the evening.
“I’m Rick Cole and I’ve been a director for 100 years,” he said, sending a ripple of laughter through the audience.
Cole is the longest tenured director, but for just 40 years of the rodeo's 100.
“The Ellensburg Rodeo would not be the rodeo it is without the pageantry, the participation of the Yakama Nation. The rodeo not only preserves the western way of life, but also reminds people of the Yakama culture and their way of life.”
Tribal member and George Sohappy descendent Stella Speedis added some color to the night.
“I was in Vegas one time and there was a booth with Molly’s photo at it. The guy started telling me about the history of the Ellensburg Rodeo. I said, 'Yeah, I know, I’m from there. That’s my daughter on the right.'”
The photo depicting Destiny Buck, Pat Heemsah and Aeriel Speedis will soon be going up at the Kittitas County Historical Museum.
Yellowash said he believes the 100th anniversary of the Ellensburg Rodeo will be the signature of the Yakama Nation with hopes of 100 riders coming off the hill each day and 100 dancers on the arena floor.
“Ellensburg Rodeo has been practicing diversity and inclusion for 100 years,” Yellowash said of the Klickitat Band of the Yakama Confederation. “With tonight, the purpose is to bring people together and work together for something that only comes once in a 100 years.
“They did it a hundred years ago, and we can still do it today. It’s nice to come to Ellensburg and share our perspective.”