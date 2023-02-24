Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Tribal members, rodeo fans and others from all walks of life gathered Thursday night at the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame for the second in the eight-lecture Rodeo Night at the Museum series.

Where the first lecture outlined the origins of the Ellensburg Rodeo, this one was called “Original Partners: the Ellensburg Rodeo and Native American contributions.”


Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Recommended for you