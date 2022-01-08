Support Local Journalism


Central Washington Athletics announced the postponement of three upcoming home basketball games Friday.

Women's games against Alaska Fairbanks (Saturday) and Alaska Anchorage (Monday) have been postponed due to health and safety protocols involving the Wildcats.

The Central men's game with Northwest Nazarene scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to health and safety protocols involving the Nighthawks.

No makeup dates have been announced for any of the three games.

Fans with tickets to this weekend's games will be able to use them once the games are rescheduled. For any further ticket related questions, please contact Central Washington University Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs Josh Wetzler at josh.wetzler@cwu.edu or 509-963-3290.

The Department of Athletics and the men's and women's basketball programs will continue to follow local and regional health authorities' recommendations.

