CLE ELUM — The demand on local food banks and distributors throughout central Washington is at an all-time high, but the Upper County Food Bank was able to meet holiday demand and move forward into the new year with confidence in its distribution.

“We have become aware of articles regarding FISH Food Bank that has created some confusion about the needs of the Upper County Food Bank," HopeSource Operations Director Andrew Lyons said. "We would like to clarify the shortages FISH is experiencing should not affect the services provided by the UCFB."


