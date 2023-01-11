CLE ELUM — The demand on local food banks and distributors throughout central Washington is at an all-time high, but the Upper County Food Bank was able to meet holiday demand and move forward into the new year with confidence in its distribution.
“We have become aware of articles regarding FISH Food Bank that has created some confusion about the needs of the Upper County Food Bank," HopeSource Operations Director Andrew Lyons said. "We would like to clarify the shortages FISH is experiencing should not affect the services provided by the UCFB."
“FISH is experiencing shortages from one of its suppliers, Second Harvest, which has halted deliveries. The UCFB relies almost entirely on donations and partnerships in the Upper County community to keep the shelves stocked.”
According to Upper County Food Bank records, the number of those served at the food bank in November was 85% higher than in 2021.
Data shows that while more families of all sizes are coming to the food bank, the biggest increase has been larger households.
In 2022, the food bank saw a greater number of large households seeking assistance, records indicate.
The increase includes 120 Thanksgiving meals to families the week before the holiday.
Each family had the option of a turkey or ham, purchased from Owens Meats by Cle Elum Community Church. While Thanksgiving is often celebrated with a turkey, many families didn’t have the storage space or need for a full-size turkey.
The longtime partnership between HopeSource, Owens Meats and CEC Church has provided individuals and families with holiday meals since 2012.
“We are unbelievably grateful for the support of our volunteers during the holiday season,” Upper County Food Bank Operations Manager Stephanie Haag said.
“We had our busiest single days ever at the food bank in November, and each food bank visitor was greeted by a local volunteer who assisted with their groceries. That kind of community connection is what makes the Upper County Food Bank such a special place.”
HopeSource said local entities organized food drives this holiday season, including Mike’s Tavern, Suncadia, FD7, Cle Elum-Roslyn schools and others.