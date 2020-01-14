Third grade
Eleanor Wade, 8, has a kind heart and is a helpful friend to all. She takes pride in showing PAWS each day and is a stellar leader. Great job, Eleanor.
— Elizabeth Preciado
Ashani Yangas, 9, is a voracious learner, she devours books and she takes the time to put her best effort into her work. Ashani sticks with challenges and she doesn’t give up until she’s mastered them. Way to go Ashani.
— Katy Wallace
Cassidy Seldal, 8, is a hard-working and creative third grader who loves to learn. She puts great effort into her assignments and is persistent when working toward a goal. Cassidy shows kindness and consideration to each member of our classroom and is always willing to help others. Way to go, Cassidy.
— Andrea Eylar
Fourth grade
Luke Seim, 10, was voted Student of the Month by his classmates. Luke is really nice and friendly to everyone. He is respectful and he works hard. Luke is helpful to other kids in our classroom. Congratulations Luke. This honor is well-deserved.
— Katherine Malcolm
Justin Parker, 10, is the kind of student a teacher strives for. He is empathetic, easygoing, determined and modest. I appreciate his wit and enthusiasm for learning. He puts 110% into all he does. I am so proud to be his teacher.
— Katrina Durham
Gabriela Quintero, 9, takes pride in the work she is doing. She works hard and plays hard. She continuously shows a positive attitude when taking on new challenges. I am proud of Gabi’s hard work and perseverance. Way to Go, Gabi.
— Monica Quattrochio
Braeden Durham, 10, is a humble, kind and thoughtful student. He challenges himself to reach for the stars and do better than his best. I am exceptionally proud of him and his growth this year. Keep up your amazing work, Braeden.
—Heather Butchart
Fifth grade
Angel Aparicio, 11. Angel’s classmates indicated that he is kind, polite, raises his hand in class if he has a question or comment, and is respectful to others as well. Angel comes to class each day with a smile and strives to do his best work. Keep up the great work, Angel.
— Stefanie King
Makena Shaw, 11, is a wonderful student. She is always kind to her peers, willing to help others, and holds herself to high academic expectations.
— Daniel Shaw
Sam Tucci, 10, is a quiet, gentle soul, always working hard and being a great citizen. He has a wicked sense of humor and shares it at just the right moment. Sam is a good friend to his classmates and brings a calmness to the class. Great job, Sam.
— Lael Wright
Addison Howard, 11, consistently puts forward her best effort and takes pride in all she does, from classwork to materials organization. She maintains a contagious, positive approach to learning and works with the expectation that the concepts and skills she is learning should make sense. Her smiles brighten our classroom.
— Rosalyn Miller