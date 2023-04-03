Eastern Washington guard Steele Venters (2) and Colorado guard KJ Simpson (2) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 60-57. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Big Sky Conference Most Valuable Player Steele Venters is moving on from the Eastern Washington University men’s basketball program.
After leading the Eagles to a 23-11 record, their fifth regular-season championship since 1987 and the National Invitation Tournament’s second round, the 6-foot, 7-inch, 195-pound 2019 Ellensburg High School grad announced Friday via Twitter his intent to transfer and to declare for the 2023 NBA Draft while retaining his final two years of collegiate eligibility.
“It has always been a dream of mine to play at the highest level, and this last season has allowed me to pursue that dream,” Venters wrote. “I feel that it is time for me to start a new chapter and take the next step in my career.”
Venters said Sunday he’s heard from Gonzaga, San Francisco, Colorado, Washington, UNLV, Santa Clara, Pepperdine, Butler, Missouri, Colorado State, Loyola Marymount, Oregon, Florida, Washington State, USC, Stanford, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Creighton, Penn State, Grand Canyon, Cal and Utah since Friday.
“It’s been crazy,” Venters said. “It seems like I haven’t been able to get off my phone.”
Venters walked on and redshirted for Eastern Washington in 2019-20 after also receiving offers from Central Washington, Saint Martin’s, Hawaii-Hilo and Alaska Fairbanks.
He led the Eagles in scoring and 3-pointers for all-conference second-team recognition in 2021-22, and his 43.4% from 3-pointers was a single-season school record. He was first in scoring and 3s again this season, averaging 15.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists to become Eastern Washington’s fifth Big Sky MVP in seven years, and its seventh in history.
The Eagles won a program-record 18 games in a row before falling to Northern Arizona in the Big Sky Tournament quarterfinals. Eastern Washington received an automatic NIT bid and upset Washington State for their second postseason win in history since they beat Pepperdine in the 2016 College Basketball Invitational’s first round. Top-seeded Oklahoma State brought the Eagles’ NIT run to a end in the second round.
Venters started 67 of 84 games for Eastern Washington and made 45.4% of his field goals, 40.3% of his 3-pointers and 84.6% of his free throws for 1,130 points, 248 rebounds, 135 assists, 42 blocks and 61 steals.