Steele Venters mug

Eastern Washington guard Steele Venters (2) and Colorado guard KJ Simpson (2) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 60-57. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 David Zalubowski

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Big Sky Conference Most Valuable Player Steele Venters is moving on from the Eastern Washington University men’s basketball program.

After leading the Eagles to a 23-11 record, their fifth regular-season championship since 1987 and the National Invitation Tournament’s second round, the 6-foot, 7-inch, 195-pound 2019 Ellensburg High School grad announced Friday via Twitter his intent to transfer and to declare for the 2023 NBA Draft while retaining his final two years of collegiate eligibility.


Tags

Recommended for you