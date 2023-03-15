Eastern Washington guard Steele Venters (2) and Colorado guard KJ Simpson (2) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 60-57. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
The Eastern Washington University men’s basketball team came away with its second NCAA Division I postseason win in history Tuesday, defeating Washington State 81-74 in National Invitation Tournament first-round game in Pullman, according to an EWU news release.
Big Sky Conference Most Valuable Player Steele Venters, an Ellensburg High School graduate, scored 27 points to help the Eagles (23-10) snap a three-game losing streak and advance to play the winner of Wednesday’s Oklahoma State/Youngstown State game in the second round Saturday or Sunday.
The Cougars (17-17) came out in on fire in the second half, and sank seven of nine 3-pointers in a 21-8 run for a 60-51 lead with 11:31 left. But Eastern refused to fold.
“It’s a game of runs,” EWU coach David Riley said. “We knew playing WSU … that is something they do. We just had to get back to our identity on defense (to stop it).”
Two converted 3-point plays from Venters and sophomore forward Ethan Price, a 3-pointer by senior forward Angelo Allegri and a spinning layup from sophomore forward Cedric Coward sparked an 11-3 Eastern response for a 64-63 lead.
It was a dogfight the rest of the way, with both teams trading scores for a 74-74 tie with a minute to go.
Allegri drove the lane and kicked out a baseline pass to Venters, who made the game-winner from the left corner with 16 seconds remaining.
The Eagles’ win avenged a 82-56 loss to the Cougars on Nov. 21.
“We just took a couple days off and recouped our mindset,” said Venters, a 6-foot, 7-inch redshirt sophomore guard/forward who shot 9-for-18 from the field, 4-for-9 from beyond the arc and 5-for-7 from the free throw line with three rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal.
“That was big for u s, getting back in the mindset of playing together and outworking the other team,” Venters said. “Any time you can play postseason basketball is amazing. Not a lot of teams get to do it.”
Venters’ 27 points tie for the third-most by an EWU player in an NCAA postseason game, behind Tanner Groves’ 35 against Kansas in the 2021 NCAA tournament and Bogdan Bliznyuk’s 29 against Wyoming in the 2017 College Basketball Invitational. Bliznyuk also scored 27 against Utah Valley State in the CBI, and Tyler Harvey matched that against Georgetown in the 2015 NCAA Tournament.
Eastern’s only previous Division I postseason win came against Pepperdine in the 2016 CBI. The Eagles lost their other NIT appearance — their first D-I postseason trip — to Wyoming in 2003.