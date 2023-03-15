Steele Venters mug

Eastern Washington guard Steele Venters (2) and Colorado guard KJ Simpson (2) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 60-57. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 David Zalubowski

The Eastern Washington University men’s basketball team came away with its second NCAA Division I postseason win in history Tuesday, defeating Washington State 81-74 in National Invitation Tournament first-round game in Pullman, according to an EWU news release.

Big Sky Conference Most Valuable Player Steele Venters, an Ellensburg High School graduate, scored 27 points to help the Eagles (23-10) snap a three-game losing streak and advance to play the winner of Wednesday’s Oklahoma State/Youngstown State game in the second round Saturday or Sunday.


