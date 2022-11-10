Veterans in Kittitas County seeking assistance from financial support to applying for disability services can visit the Kittitas County Veterans Coalition.
Volunteers at the coalition, at 507 N. Nanum St., help veterans with cash vouchers, housing, mental health services, burial expenses, employment, drug rehab and several other services, said David Sturgell, director of the coalition.
Sturgell is a disabled veteran, serving 16 1/2 years on active duty. He said he volunteers one day a week at the coalition, as do the other four volunteers who are also veterans. The group serves all veterans in Kittitas County.
“Washington state law requires counties to provide to us property tax money to provide assistance to veterans in need, and that’s defined legally as 150% or below of the federal poverty level,” Sturgell said. “If they meet those income requirements, we can provide temporary assistance in the form of cash vouchers for groceries, fuel, utility payment, rent payment, and occasionally other things.”
Sturgell said veterans can receive $14,000 to $15,000 worth of assistance annually.
Around 200 veterans a month are served at the coalition, Sturgell said. Approximately 3,400 veterans live in Kittitas County, according to a 2020 census, which makes up 7-8% of the total population.
The program relies solely on volunteers and has no administrative costs, Sturgell said, so 100% of the money the coalition receives from the county goes right to serving veterans.
The volunteers receive assistance from Veteran Service Officers (VSOs) from the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) to help veterans apply for medical disability claims with the veterans association, Sturgell said. He explained this process is more hands-on and in-depth than a volunteer could handle, but it is necessary.
“What we found through 10 years of doing research… is that the best things we can do for veterans is to connect them with those disability payments,” Sturgell said, adding that most people who have served need some sort of disability assistance. “...They find that people who are coming to use the veteran relief fund didn’t need to use it anymore because they were getting those benefits.”
The coalition is facing a large increase in Vietnam veterans aging out of the workforce in need of assistance that the system isn’t set up for, Sturgell said. Currently, there are around 1,200 living in Kittitas County.
The Washington State Department of Veteran Affairs has been exploring how to address problems like this.
“What they’ve decided is that counties probably need to start creating what they call County Veterans Service Officers to provide for these things, to fulfill that Washington state law,” Sturgell said. “So we don’t know exactly what that’s going to look like here in the county… right now volunteers are doing it, and it’s not enough.”
The coalition could use more full-time assistance with substance abuse cases, Sturgell said. He often has to drive veterans to residential rehab facilities, a task better suited for a VSO.
Sturgell said even where the county falls short of being able to provide certain services, members of the community step up.
When a veteran needed a new bed, Sturgell said the first furniture store he called provided one. A veteran who needed glasses received a free pair from a local optometrist. Someone from the VFW in Kittitas bought a veteran a new propane tank for his trailer.
As someone who received assistance from the coalition 10 years ago, Sturgell said he feels good about being the one helping today.
“I’m helping veterans in my own community. I’m doing very direct things. When I write a voucher, I know it’s going to feed a veteran’s family, or it’s going to give him a tank full of gas so that he can go to his job,” Sturgell said. “...A lot of times, veterans have trouble talking to someone who isn’t a veteran… so we have a saying, ‘it takes someone like us to help someone like us.”
The coalition is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Sturgell said they are looking for more volunteers, and being a veteran is not required. The coalition also accepts donations of non-perishable food and clothing items.