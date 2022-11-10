Veterans

Mel West, VFW Veteran Service Officer, and right: David Sturgell, Kittitas County Veterans Coalition.

 Courtesy of David Sturgell

Veterans in Kittitas County seeking assistance from financial support to applying for disability services can visit the Kittitas County Veterans Coalition.

Volunteers at the coalition, at 507 N. Nanum St., help veterans with cash vouchers, housing, mental health services, burial expenses, employment, drug rehab and several other services, said David Sturgell, director of the coalition.


