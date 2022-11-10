They fought in the jungles, in the deserts, in blistering heat, and frigid temperatures to defend America’s interests and freedoms.
On Friday, throughout the iconic downtown Ellensburg and across the country, Americans will recognize veterans of military service, both active and retired, with a parade.
Veterans Day is a national holiday celebrating the service of all U.S. military veterans, while Memorial Day honors those who died in service of their country.
Armed Forces Day in May honors those currently serving and Women Veterans Day recognizes the growing number of women who have served in the U.S. military.
According to the latest figures, there are more than 600 veterans from Iraq and Afghanistan, 300 from the 1991 Gulf War, 1,200 Vietnam Era, 200 Korean War veterans, and about 76 WWII veterans in Kittitas County. The veteran population in the county is an estimated 6.7% of the total population, around 3,200 U.S. service veterans.
The Daily Record caught up with several Ellensburg veterans from different branches, age groups and various tours of duty around the world to ask them about their thoughts and impressions about what Veterans Day means to them.
Allen Aronica: was originally assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, but was later assigned to the 9th Infantry Division in Vietnam.
Aronica, a Kittitas tribal elder, was discharged with the rank of Sgt. E-5. He received two Purple Heart citations, two Bronze Service Stars, along with a number of other citations for his service.
“I didn’t come home to a parade. I had a lot of friends that didn’t make it home, and a lot that did,” said Aronica, who graduated from Ellensburg High School in 1966 and participated in a number of search and destroy missions at various locations in Vietnam.
“So, Veterans Day means a lot to me. I try remember those who served with me and pay my respects.”
Lt. Col. Joseph Paolilli: is still active with 18 years of service in the U.S. Army. He is the ranking officer at Central Washington University, teaches the ROTC program as a Professor of Military Science and serves as the department head.
“To me, it’s acknowledges my predecessors and other people that served or are still serving,” said Paolilli, who did four tours in Afghanistan, two in Iraq, and one in Syria.
“It’s one of the few days that’s a national holiday where this country actually stops people from working and takes time to notice and honor the military and their families with a parade. It’s so important that the whole country still takes a pause to recognize those who serve.”
Mike Allen: was a Marine Sgt. that enlisted in 1968 and served with the 11th Marine, 1st Marine Artillery Division stationed near the demilitarized zone in Vietnam.
“I look forward to Veterans Day. It’s nice to be recognized. I volunteered, that was the choice I made and I’m glad I did,” said Allen. “For better or worse, I was able to come home and become a professional student. I literally stayed in college for 11 of 15 years after I got out.
“The taxpayers subsidized my Ph.D. education. I was a Washingtonian, so I was eligible for the tuition freeze at that time. I volunteered, that was my choice. And it’s OK.”
Ruben Cardenas: Central Washington University Veterans Center director.
“I work with veterans every day, so there’s a different layer there for me, specifically,” said Cardenas, who was a Sgt. in the U.S. Army and did a tour in Iraq. “I want to make sure our students are recognized for serving.
“I didn’t do a career in the military. I was lucky enough to have served in a time that I was generally supported and accepted when I came home. Last year, I met with Congresswoman (Kim) Schrier and was able to get some recognition for Vietnam Era veterans, and I thought that was pretty special.”
Tom Duke: was stationed at El Toro Marine Corps Air Station from 1965-70.
“None of us came home to a parade,” Duke said of his fellow Vietnam Era veterans. “I didn’t end up in Vietnam, but at any point during the time I was in, I could have. I was waiting on the flight line ready to deploy, but five minutes before we were supposed to take off, we stood down.
“When I was in El Toro, the guys coming back in-country were in a barracks and a half down from me. I heard all of the incoming aircraft coming in. I mean there was total fear about going back again. I had a lot of friends that never came back. Some did, but they weren’t the same. So, I think we need to honor the people that stood up for the freedoms we have.”
Dave Sturgell: Kittitas County Veterans Coalition representative. He is a disabled veteran that served 10 years in the U.S. Navy as a Petty Officer First Class and four in the U.S. Army as a Master Sgt. First Class.
“I am the volunteer at the county veterans coalition. To me Veterans Day is for the veterans who came home. Some of them are wounded. Some have invisible wounds where things that happened or things they did come back to them years later,” Sturgell said.
“I focused my retirement on volunteering to serve other veterans because so many people have helped me out.”
Joe Hill: American Legion commander was a private First Class in the First Medical Battalion, First Infantry Division in Vietnam.
“It’s kind of a remembrance for me and way honor the veterans, past and present,” he said. “Veterans Day is at least some recognition. We’re starting to get better recognition now than we did when we first came home.
“Veterans are all getting respect and the younger people paying attention. Sometimes when I’m walking around and someone sees my hat, they stop and thank me for my service.”
The parade on Friday will consist of local veterans, ROTC groups, Boy Scouts, Civil War re-enactors, the Ellensburg High School marching band and an assortment of classic military vehicles.