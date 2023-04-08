CLE ELUM — There are a good many people throughout the Kittitas Valley that will tell you the best seat in the world is the one from the saddle of a horse out on the trail, and Wendy Hensley is one of those.
“I’m about all things horses,” she said with a laugh.
Hensley is the owner/editor of Northwest Rider Magazine, which grew to a pre-pandemic print and digital circulation of over 15,000 readers, providing quality horse information to readers in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and northern California.
The June edition will be the first post-pandemic publication and Hensley, who’s also the new executive director at the 120-acre Washington State Horse Park, is looking forward to a busy summer.
Editor of the Northwest Rider Magazine, director of the Horse Park nestled in the tall pines of the Central Cascades with its expansive, competition and riding facility with amenities designed for multi-use, it doesn’t get any better than that if you enjoy the view from the saddle, she said.
“There’s a lot of things going on,” she said. “With the magazine, I’ll be putting out our first post-COVID edition in June. The storyline is all about horses.
“I try to find a human-interest aspect. One of my favorite articles was a wilderness packer with a string of 12 mules that carries in supplies up into National Forrest.
“He contracts with the government to bring in lumber and supplies and navigates the trails,” Hensley said. “It’s pretty cool in this day and age to have someone who is still making a living doing that.”
There are also horse training tips and other equestrian projects that make its way into the publication that fancies itself as being produced for horse people, by horse people. Hensley does around 90% of the writing and editing herself, but occasionally contracts out to other writers and photographers.
“I want to provide helpful information, things people can put their horse training to better their experiences,” said Hensley, who has a marketing degree from Washington State University and previous leadership roles at WEO Media (Beaverton, Ore.) and Comprehensive Healthcare (Yakima).
“With a degree in journalism, over 20 years in marketing, and a passion for horses, running this magazine feels like the perfect fit for my life and career,” Hensley said.
Hensley is also a horse owner and the former executive director of Whispering Meadows Equestrian Center in Junction City, Ore.
As for the 120-acre Horse Park in Cle Elum, it’s a public/private partnership managed by the non-profit board. It was constructed to preserve the natural beauty of the region while providing riders of all disciplines with first-class arenas and trails, day riding, overnight camping, major competitions and educational experiences.
“As of right now, we have 22 scheduled events,” she said. “We have open-riding nights and some other events that will be more community specific.
“We have some large-scale events ranging from clinics to upper level massage to cow trail rides. That’s one of the beauties of the park. We’re excited to have a full, multi-disciplined offering this year.”
There’s a little something for everyone in the equestrian community. Trail rides, indoor facilities and workout areas, it’s all there for the taking.
“I’ve had horses most of my life and I started riding when I was in first grade. Technically it was my sister’s horse that first sparked my passion,” Hensley said. “I wasn’t supposed to ride him, but I would sneak into his pasture, jump on bareback, and ride any chance I got after school and before my parents got home from work.
“A few years ago, I purchased a BLM mustang from the Mustang Yearlings Washington Youth program and started on a new journey with her. Addie has turned out to be my second ‘heart horse.’ She’s teaching me to be a better horsewoman by giving so much of herself to me when I work with her.”