Glenn Rudolph

Visions of Glenn Rudolph on display at the PUNCH Projects Gallery every Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. in October.

THORP — His work has focused on subjects as varied as the bankrupt Milwaukee Railroad Company, disappearing farmlands, landless Indian tribes, abandoned mine sites and eccentric subcultures.

Glenn Rudolph’s photographs tell powerful stories of the Northwest’s broody landscapes and underrepresented communities.

