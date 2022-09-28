THORP — His work has focused on subjects as varied as the bankrupt Milwaukee Railroad Company, disappearing farmlands, landless Indian tribes, abandoned mine sites and eccentric subcultures.
Glenn Rudolph’s photographs tell powerful stories of the Northwest’s broody landscapes and underrepresented communities.
In an ongoing effort to promote artwork that is thoughtful, fresh and contemporary coupled with a desire to further bridge urban to rural connections, PUNCH Projects supports the cultural vibrancy of rural art scenes by spurring creative awareness, cross-cultural engagement and economic vitality.
Rudolph’s work will be on display throughout October at the PUNCH Gallery on the Thorp Highway, giving art patrons a chance to come and experience the visual display through the lens of a formidable photographer in the Pacific Northwest.
“In shifting half-tones his images reveal often unsettling scenes of tracks plunging over ledges, figures dwarfed by imposing landscapes and personalities as enigmatic as the grey skies and tangled shrubbery around them,” PUNCH member Justin Gibbens said.
Signed books from Rudolph’s latest project ‘Ghost Line’ will also be available.
Rudolph is a former commercial fisherman and has been a photographer since 1965 and received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in painting from the University of Washington in 1968.
His large-scale color photographs act as stories, chronicling the Northwest — its changing landscapes, community events, and people.
Long-term projects have focused on subjects as diverse as Goth warrior gangs, landless Indian tribes, neighborhood gardens and abandoned mine sites among others.
Rudolph’s work has been exhibited widely in the United States and Canada, including the recent “Baja to Vancouver” exhibition in the Seattle Art Museum. He is included in the permanent collections of the Museum of Modern Art, the Seattle Art Museum, the Amon Carter Museum, and numerous other corporate and public collections.
In his free time, he can be found hunting for the elusive bolete, creating political propaganda postcards for the Democrats, or loafing in his Roslyn photo shack.