...HEIGHTENED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...
...HEIGHTENED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AGAIN FRIDAY AND
SATURDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610,
OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from 11 AM to 10 PM PDT Wednesday. A Fire Weather Watch has also
been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative
humidity is in effect from Friday morning through Saturday
evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas
Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* WINDS...North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Unstable, dry, and gusty winds could cause enhanced
fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily
spread.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Weather Alert
...HEIGHTENED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...
...HEIGHTENED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AGAIN FRIDAY AND
SATURDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610,
OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from 11 AM to 10 PM PDT Wednesday. A Fire Weather Watch has also
been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative
humidity is in effect from Friday morning through Saturday
evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas
Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* WINDS...North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Unstable, dry, and gusty winds could cause enhanced
fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily
spread.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
1 of 8
A band plays for fairgoers in Frontier Village during the 2022 Kittitas County Fair.
One of the major draws to the Kittitas County Fair year in and year out is the historic Frontier Village. Within the friendly confines of the village, kids can take their chances at striking it rich while gold panning, saw off a souvenir chunk of wood, shop for penny candy, and pick up a frosty bottle of root beer, all while learning about the history of Kittitas County’s early settlers.
Frontier Village is unique in that it literally is living history. Many buildings within the village have been relocated to the site from various parts of the county, some of them dating back over a century. Founding families have come together to make this happen over the years, and families who visit the village have to opportunity to learn about how the buildings got their start in the early days of European settlement.
While the buildings themselves are a fantastic part of the village, the experience families have with learning about the history of the county is made seamless by the countless volunteers that staff every part of Frontier Village. Each building has at least one volunteer who is ready to help educate fairgoers about what things were like back when the first migrant families made their homesteads within the county.
During the 2022 Kittitas County Fair, Western Village volunteer Terri Harbaugh spent time in the historic Robbins Cabin with her ever-curious granddaughter Lydia as families cycled through the structure, which belonged to one of the county’s first doctors.
“They emigrated from England, and they moved up here for the Portland area I believe,” Harbaugh said of the pioneer family. “They have 17 kids in this cabin. Can you imagine!”
This was Harbaugh’s third year volunteering at the Robbins Cabin, which dates to 1878, and said she was inspired to join the volunteer team when the concept was brought up by a fellow churchgoer.
“She asked if I would be interested, and I said I’d love to help out,” she said of her becoming a Frontier Village volunteer. “She told me a little bit about the cabin and its history and I thought it was interesting. I ended up doing it again, and I keep doing it because I enjoy history.”
Over the past few years, Harbaugh has developed a connection with not only the Robbins Cabin, but the meaningfulness of the entire village. She said the fair has become an event she looks forward to volunteering at.
“They know they can call me and I’ll help out,” she said of the opportunity.
During a typical fair day, Harbaugh said countless families will cycle through the structure asking about its history, a topic she’s happy to enlighten them on, along with a few other fun quirks.
“I love asking them if they can find the toaster in the kitchen,” she said about her family interactions. “The kids will ask me where the families went to the bathroom back then, things like that.”
Other things Harbaugh will tell families about is how there are holes in the wall that were designed to point guns out of if there were threats to the homesteader’s security.
“It was a wholly different lifestyle,” she said.
Harbaugh, who moved to Kittitas County from Alaska 20 years ago, said she loves that the community has come together over the generations to ensure pieces of history like the buildings in Frontier Village remain there to everyone to enjoy.
“It’s really amazing,” she said of the relocation of the Robbins Cabin. “It was up on Reecer Creek, and they took it all apart piece by piece. They numbered the logs and rebuilt it here in 1978 on the 100th anniversary of the cabin.”
Harbaugh said one of her favorite parts of the educational process is when she sees kids excited to learn about their community’s history while visiting Frontier Village.
“It’s neat, because it’s something they’ve never experienced,” she said. “I love doing this, and I’m happy to help out to keep it going.”