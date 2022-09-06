Support Local Journalism


It literally takes a village to run a village.

One of the major draws to the Kittitas County Fair year in and year out is the historic Frontier Village. Within the friendly confines of the village, kids can take their chances at striking it rich while gold panning, saw off a souvenir chunk of wood, shop for penny candy, and pick up a frosty bottle of root beer, all while learning about the history of Kittitas County’s early settlers.

Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum!

