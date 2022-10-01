Support Local Journalism


Business leaders and owners filled the Ellensburg Downtown Association office on Wednesday night discuss issues and hear the options at a Merchants Gathering that included Senator Judy Warnick and Representative Tom Dent.

The hour and a half session also included Ellensburg Rodeo board member Jerry Doolin, who outlined plans moving forward for the 100th anniversary of the rodeo, which was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame last year.

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

