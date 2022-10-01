Business leaders and owners filled the Ellensburg Downtown Association office on Wednesday night discuss issues and hear the options at a Merchants Gathering that included Senator Judy Warnick and Representative Tom Dent.
The hour and a half session also included Ellensburg Rodeo board member Jerry Doolin, who outlined plans moving forward for the 100th anniversary of the rodeo, which was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame last year.
Warnick and Dent addressed two specific questions pertaining to what are the opportunities and what action can be taken to balance growth and maintain our identity? Secondly, how can they help local businesses thrive?
Warnick, who is a member of the state Senate, representing the 13th Legislative District since 2015, touched on several opportunities.
“One thing I’d like to highlight is tourism. People come to Kittitas County because it’s such a beautiful place,” said Warnick, who currently sits on the Agriculture, Water, Natural Resources & Parks, the Housing Stability & Affordability Ways & Means and Behavioral Health Subcommittees senate committees
“One thing we need to address is destination management. Kittitas County has some management issues. In Upper County, there are a lot of people coming for weekend or buying vacation homes. We’re still learning how to manage tourism.
“We want people to come and enjoy, but rural areas need to better manage tourism.”
Rep. Dent was sworn into office in 2015 and represents the 13th District, which includes Lincoln and Kittitas counties, as well as parts of Grant and Yakima counties.
He currently serves as the ranking member on the Children, Youth and Families Committee, the assistant ranking member on the Rural Development, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, and also serves on the Transportation and Rules committees.
“Kittitas County is a destination, people want to come here for all kinds of reasons,” Dent said. “The community is going to grow. We saw it in Moses Lake, and we’ll see it here because people like getting away to a small town.
“So, we need to get our heads around developing the historical downtown. It’s great, you don’t see that everywhere. We need to capitalize on the downtown history and the rodeo, which is something to hang our hat on.”
Doolin is the Ellensburg Rodeo board member that has been formulating the 100th anniversary with his committee.
He talked about expanding the rodeo promotion well beyond the Labor Day Weekend and working together with merchants and business owners to encourage people to spend more time enjoying what one of the Top 10 rodeos in the country has to offer.
“We need to work together,” he said. “We want to hear your ideas, add more volunteers and bring the community into the process.”
Ellensburg Downtown Association executive director Brenda DeVore has been working with Doolin and his committee in the early stages.
Whether they create a separate business task force or gather ideas from the business community, she said the EDA will gather ideas on ways the downtown association and business leaders can contribute to the historic occasion.