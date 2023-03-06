Washington Hospitality Grants will be awarding one-time grants to eligible restaurants, hotels, motels, and other small hospitality businesses in Washington State that were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 public health crisis.
The grants are targeted for small businesses with $5 million or less in annual gross receipts or sales within designated NAICS codes, according to a press release. Awarded by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, grant funds are administered by the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund through the Washington State Department of Commerce.
If commerce is able to fund all the eligible applicants from the target pool, and funds remain, Commerce may be able to provide grants to additional businesses with annual gross receipts or sales larger than $5 million, the release said.
Eligible Businesses:
Grants for hospitality and lodging businesses including restaurants, food stands, trucks, carts, caterers, breweries & microbreweries, wineries and distilleries, hotels, motels, or similar establishments, and other hospitality organizations.
Financial Requirements:
• Business must have experienced a 25% or greater loss in gross receipts or sales between 2019 and 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health and safety measures. (25% loss must be from the 1st quarter of 2020 to another quarter in 2020 for businesses that started in 2020)
• Minimum gross receipts or sales of $12,000 in 2019 (or 2020 for businesses that opened in 2020)
• Business must generate at least 51% of revenue in Washington.
• Business must not have permanently closed or intend to permanently close in 2023.
• Expenses that are necessary to continue business operations (i.e. payroll, rent, etc.). Expenses cannot be a federal, state, or local tax, fee, license, or other government revenue.
Federal grant recipients must register for and receive a Unique Entity Identifier (UEI) from the federal System for Awards Management to receive grant funds.