Washington Hospitality Grants will be awarding one-time grants to eligible restaurants, hotels, motels, and other small hospitality businesses in Washington State that were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 public health crisis.

The grants are targeted for small businesses with $5 million or less in annual gross receipts or sales within designated NAICS codes, according to a press release. Awarded by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, grant funds are administered by the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund through the Washington State Department of Commerce.


Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

