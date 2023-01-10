...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon and
Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. In Washington, Eastern
Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima
Valley and Lower Columbia Basin of Washington.
* WHEN...Until noon PST today.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some areas will see temperatures around or
below freezing which could result in some slick conditions
through the morning due to the fog.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
The Washington State Department of Ecology seeking public comment on former Big B Mini Mart groundwater contamination on Canyon Road.
The Washington State Department of Ecology is continuing its investigation into soil and groundwater contamination from underground fuel tanks at the former Big B Mini Mart on Canyon Road and is requesting public input into a Remedial Action Completion Report to investigate the cleanup.
Comments are invited on a proposed order and agreement with several current and past business owners and landowners of the site to take on the investigation and feasibility study, according to a news release. Comments will be accepted through Jan. 30.
The following cleanup actions were performed in 2021-2022:
• Excavation of contaminated soil (as shown in Figure 2.1 of the Remedial Action Completion Report)
• On-site landfarming of excavated soil
• Transportation and proper disposal of some petroleum-contaminated soil at a permitted landfill
• Installation of monitoring wells and groundwater monitoring
• Sub-slab vapor assessment at the station building
This is not the final cleanup action since other components will be implemented under the Cleanup Action Plan.
The state Department of Ecology, in the investigation order documents, said contamination of soils from diesel fuel was known as early as late 1990, and the owner at that time was ordered to take remedial action while replacing underground storage tanks. At the time, 420 cubic yards of contaminated soil was removed.
The site was monitored in the years after the remedial work and was given a “Level Three” contamination concern — one being the highest concern and five the lowest.
The rating looks at the environmental risk of the site. Risk is based on the amount of contaminants, how toxic they are and how easily they can come in contact with people and the environment, the release stated.
In 2019, the land treatment option of the proposed cleanup action identified as a cleanup alternative was performed on a portion of contaminated soil. Land treatment usually consists of isolating an area and placing contaminated soil in a controlled space. It is turned over frequently and is done in the warmer months to aid in the breakdown of contaminants.
The land treatment along with pumping oxygenated air into the soil are part of the proposed cleanup actions outlined in the Draft Cleanup Plan.
From July 2019 to November 2019, an Interim Action was done that involved a pilot test called Landfarming to treat contaminated soil. Landfarming usually consists of preparing an isolated area, preferably onsite, during warm months with soil turned over periodically to allow air and temperatures to help degrade the contaminants.
Natural sources of nitrogen and aerobic bacteria, such as liquid nitrogen and fertilizer granules, are often applied to aid in biodegradation. The results of the pilot test Landfarming activities performed at this site produced some favorable results.
After a public comment period in late 2020 drew no comments, the Agreed Order and Cleanup Action Plan became final and the cleanup commenced.
Contamination first found
On April 6, 2011, inspectors detected liquid consisting of gasoline-grade hydrocarbons floating on groundwater. The contamination level was determined to exceed what state environmental protection laws call for in a site cleanup, the release said.
The site investigation and feasibility study also will look at how long it will take to clean up the underground site and how much it will cost.
Historical background
In December 1990, soil and groundwater contamination from diesel fuel was found when an underground storage tank was replaced. It was found that gasoline and other petroleum chemicals contaminated the soil and groundwater, according to the report.
The site was placed on Ecology’s Hazardous Sites List with a ranking of “3” in early 1999. Sites on the Hazardous Sites List are a priority for Ecology and have completed a Site Hazard Assessment. And 420 cubic yards of contaminated soil was removed and disposed of offsite.
Wells to monitor groundwater were installed and sampled in 1990 and 1991. Groundwater sampling showed contamination above state cleanup levels were still present.