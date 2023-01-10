state ecology

The Washington State Department of Ecology seeking public comment on former Big B Mini Mart groundwater contamination on Canyon Road.

The Washington State Department of Ecology is continuing its investigation into soil and groundwater contamination from underground fuel tanks at the former Big B Mini Mart on Canyon Road and is requesting public input into a Remedial Action Completion Report to investigate the cleanup.

Comments are invited on a proposed order and agreement with several current and past business owners and landowners of the site to take on the investigation and feasibility study, according to a news release. Comments will be accepted through Jan. 30.


