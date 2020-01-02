Average temperatures in Ellensburg were warmer than normal during Decembers, according to the National Weather Service office in Pendleton, Ore.
The average temperature was 28.9 degrees which was 2.7 degrees above normal. High temperatures averaged 33.4 degrees, which was 0.5 degrees above normal. The highest was 41 degrees on the Dec. 7. Low temperatures averaged 24.3 degrees, which was 4.8 degrees above normal. The lowest was 10 degrees, on Dec. 1.
There were 27 days with the low temperature below 32 degrees. There were 12 days when the high temperature stayed below 32 degrees.
Precipitation totaled 0.72 inches during December, which was 0.84 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation — at least .01 inch —was received on 8 days with the heaviest, 0.29 inches reported on the 20th.
Precipitation in 2019 totaled 8.63 inches, which is 0.33 inches below normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at Ellensburg has been 1.54 inches, which is 1.86 inches below normal.
Snowfall totaled 5.7 inches with at least 1 inch of snow reported on two days. The heaviest snowfall was 2.7 inches reported on Dec. 20. The greatest depth of snow on the ground was 4 inches on the 20th.
The highest wind gust was 26 mph which occurred on Dec. 3.
The outlook for January from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center calls for below normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Normal highs for Ellensburg during January are 35.3 degrees and normal lows are 21.0 degrees. The 30 year normal precipitation is 1.19 inches.