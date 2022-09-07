Lincoln welcome

Central Washington University football players welcome and cheer on Lincoln Elementary School students as they arrive for the first day of school Wedneday.

 Michael Gallagher / Daily Record

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Wednesday was the first day of the 2022-23 school year in the Ellensburg School District. The start and end times for the schools are as follows: Ellensburg High School, 7:50 a.m.-2:20 p.m., Morgan Middle School, 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Valley View Elementary School, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Mount Stuart Elementary School, 8:45 a.m.-3:15 p.m., Ida Nason Aronica Elementary School, 9:10 a.m.-3:40 p.m., and Lincoln Elementary School, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Recommended for you