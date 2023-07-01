Support Local Journalism


The Central Valley Rodders Car Club realized its largest donation yet in its monthly meeting on Wednesday at American Legion Post 8 atop Craig’s Hill in Ellensburg.

Gretchen Weller Foundation past president, fundraising chair and website manager Mary Gordon accepted a check for $12,377.31 written with all of the proceeds from the Ellensburg Open Car Show on June 17 along Pine Street between Third and Fifth avenues.


