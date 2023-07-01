...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A Red Flag Warning is also in effect for
the Kittitas Valley today which means that critical fire
weather conditions are also expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Weather Alert
...BREEZY TO LOCALLY WINDY WITH LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY THIS
AFTERNOON AND EVENING...
.A dry cold front passing through western Canada today will
induce breezy to locally windy west to northwest winds along the
east slopes of the Cascades and the western Columbia Basin. In
conjunction with low relative humidities, this will lead to an
increased risk of fire spread for new and existing fires.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 639 East Slopes of the
Northern Oregon Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon,
690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph. Northwest 25
to 35 mph gusting to 50 mph in the Kittitas Valley.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will have the potential to
spread rapidly given the strong wind and low humidity.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Bruce Harris (left), Jason Bell (second from left) and Debbie Rowden (fourth from left) of the Central Valley Rodders Car Club presented Mary Gordon of the Gretchen Weller Foundation (third from left) with a check of funds raised in their June 17 Ellensburg Open Car Show on Wednesday at American Legion Post 8.
The Ellensburg Open Car Show featured 112 entries on June 17 along Pine Street between Third Avenue and Fifth Avenue.
The Central Valley Rodders Car Club realized its largest donation yet in its monthly meeting on Wednesday at American Legion Post 8 atop Craig’s Hill in Ellensburg.
Gretchen Weller Foundation past president, fundraising chair and website manager Mary Gordon accepted a check for $12,377.31 written with all of the proceeds from the Ellensburg Open Car Show on June 17 along Pine Street between Third and Fifth avenues.