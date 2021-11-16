Wersland, Cle Elum-Roslyn/Ellensburg swimming represent well at Class 2A state By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Nov 16, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Anna Wersland and the Cle Elum-Roslyn/Ellensburg contingent had a good showing at the WIAA Girls’ Swimming Class 2A State Championships Friday and Saturday at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.Anna Wersland, a Cle Elum-Roslyn senior in her third state qualification, raced to third in 54.85 seconds in the 100 freestyle preliminaries and to fifth (56.08) in the finals, then came up second (1:01.35) to Steilacoom senior Alejandra Ruppe (58.96) in the 100 backstroke prelims before she took fourth (1:01.48) in the finals.Faith Wersland of Cle Elum-Roslyn went 15th (2:10.35) in the 200 freestyle prelim and 14th (2:10.51) in the finals before she had what Ellensburg coach Chezla Madson called her best swim in the 500 free prelims (6:04.43) for 18th and a second alternate spot in the finals.For Ellensburg, the 400 free relay team of Sydney Dick, Ila Child, Elliana Frederickson and Emily Holt came up 13th (4:09.74) in the preliminaries and dropped 1.70 seconds for 11th (4:08.04) in the finals. The Bulldogs 200 medley relay team of Mila Eslinger, Kendell Bean, Emily Holt and Evelyn Schoos came up 16th (2:09.47) in the preliminaries and dropped .55 seconds for 14th (2:08.92) in the finals.The 200 free relay team of Evelyn Schoos, Lisel Keller, Emma Alfson and Paige Dangleis (1:57.02) went 20th in the preliminaries and missed the finals.Cle Elum-Roslyn finished 18th with 32 team points and Ellensburg went 23rd (18) as Pullman (330) took first over Sammamish (223). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesRemains found near Stampede Pass identified, arrest made in homicide caseEllensburg Night Market sparks a shopping interest downtown on Wednesday nightsMajor push expected this weekend in search for missing Seattle firefighterSeattle Fire Chief found after 13 day searchDaily Record switching to all-mail deliveryCognetivity Neurosciences presents at Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference 2021Search continues for missing Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay SchreckengostMercer Creek project within Ellensburg city limits combines flood mitigation with habitat restoration.Nov. 9 blotter: Third-generation Ellensburg residentNov. 15 blotter: Man standing and staring Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter