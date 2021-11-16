Support Local Journalism


Anna Wersland and the Cle Elum-Roslyn/Ellensburg contingent had a good showing at the WIAA Girls’ Swimming Class 2A State Championships Friday and Saturday at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.

Anna Wersland, a Cle Elum-Roslyn senior in her third state qualification, raced to third in 54.85 seconds in the 100 freestyle preliminaries and to fifth (56.08) in the finals, then came up second (1:01.35) to Steilacoom senior Alejandra Ruppe (58.96) in the 100 backstroke prelims before she took fourth (1:01.48) in the finals.

Faith Wersland of Cle Elum-Roslyn went 15th (2:10.35) in the 200 freestyle prelim and 14th (2:10.51) in the finals before she had what Ellensburg coach Chezla Madson called her best swim in the 500 free prelims (6:04.43) for 18th and a second alternate spot in the finals.

For Ellensburg, the 400 free relay team of Sydney Dick, Ila Child, Elliana Frederickson and Emily Holt came up 13th (4:09.74) in the preliminaries and dropped 1.70 seconds for 11th (4:08.04) in the finals.

The Bulldogs 200 medley relay team of Mila Eslinger, Kendell Bean, Emily Holt and Evelyn Schoos came up 16th (2:09.47) in the preliminaries and dropped .55 seconds for 14th (2:08.92) in the finals.

The 200 free relay team of Evelyn Schoos, Lisel Keller, Emma Alfson and Paige Dangleis (1:57.02) went 20th in the preliminaries and missed the finals.

Cle Elum-Roslyn finished 18th with 32 team points and Ellensburg went 23rd (18) as Pullman (330) took first over Sammamish (223).

