First came the Kittitas County Fair in 1885, then the Ellensburg Rodeo in 1923.
Third on that list of rich Kittitas Valley history is the Western Art Association, which celebrated its 50th anniversary and final year in May.
As the world ushers in a new year in the 21st century, the Western Art Association rode off into the sunset after celebrating and promoting the Western way of life since its inception in 1972.
“We’ve had some great board members and good people we’ve worked with over the years,” said board Vice President Pam Schmidt. “I’ll remember the unique, diverse personalities within the association. It’s amazing how we could come together and get the art show and auction done.
“We’ve been a family for 50 years, and I’ll always remember that. We want to thank the community, our artists and the thousands of people who attended our shows over the years for their support. It’s been one heck of a ride.”
In 2018, it closed the Goodey Gallery at 309 North Pearl Street and joined the Clymer Museum/Gallery and the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame, formulating the Western Culture & Art Center.
The Western Art Association board took on an added financial burden over the past two years when it had to cancel its annual fundraiser auction because of pandemic health restrictions. It did hold a virtual auction this past summer. But the timing was right to go out on a high note after the 50th anniversary, long-time volunteer and board member Roylene Crawford said.
“Other than the Kittitas County Fair and the Ellensburg Rodeo, our art auction is the longest-running event. It was around a long time,” she said. “Our goal was to go out on a positive note. We wanted to be able to say, ‘Hey, look at us. We made it 50 years. We wanted to go out on top, successful and happy,’ and that’s exactly what we did.”
What was once the brainstorm of Jean “Jinks” Stringham in 1970, the Western Art Association progressed through five decades to its 50th birthday in May.
The annual art show and auction every third weekend in May became an iconic event. Over the years, the association welcomed honored guests, including Fred Rosenstock, one of the foremost collectors of rare books, whose collection sold over 30 years ago for $1.7 million.
Another was the owner of Leanin’ Tree Greeting Cards and a former editor of Southwest Art magazine, Susan Garrity. Actor George Montgomery participated as an artist for several years. Artists like Fred Oldfield and Jane Vandersanden and countless others were featured, helping the association celebrate and promote the Western way of life and heritage.
“Western art is everything you see in the West. Beautiful people, beautiful animals, mountains and landscapes. It’s just incredible,” Schmidt said. “I love the artists. They’re the finest group of people you’ll ever meet.”
The Western Art Association was instrumental in the fundraising that made possible the Thundering Hooves horse sculpture off I-90 outside Vantage in 1987.
For years, it assisted the Rodeo Board and the County Fair Board in selecting its poster art, inviting artists to submit original artwork for posters, Schmidt said.
In 1998, the art show and auction moved from the Holiday Inn to the R&R Resort just south of the I-90 interchange. The WAA set up a huge tent to house the auction and 22 more artist exhibits. There were 50 rooms with artists in the resort that year, attracting over 10,000 visitors.
In 2010, WAA was approached by the South Point Resort in Las Vegas to begin an art show and auction held in December as part of the National Rodeo Finals in Las Vegas at South Point Resort.
“Art of the American Cowboy” was born, and the board of directors traveled to Las Vegas every year until 2015 to run the show.
“The board would just move us down there and set up the art exhibit at the NFR,” Schmidt said. “It was exciting to be around the best rodeo in the world. It was really something to see.”
It’s not as if the art is gone forever. The Western Art Association has donated its remaining portfolio to the Clymer Museum.
Museum curator Matthew Lennon is currently conducting an inventory of the work to determine how it might best be exhibited, keeping the spirit of the West alive in the iconic downtown gallery on Pearl Street.