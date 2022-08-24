They couldn’t have named it any better. In its first year in the Ellensburg Rodeo arena, the team roping specialty event came out of the chutes on fire in one of the most exciting roping events of the 2021 season.
Last year, WestStar Best of the Best and the Ellensburg Rodeo board partnered up to give recently ProRodeo Hall of Fame rodeo its second specialty event with world-class team roping to start the week off to go along with Xtreme Bulls on Saturday night, not to mention four days of world-class rodeo action over the Labor Day Weekend.
Now it’s ready to move forward to the next level with coverage by the Cowboy Channel, nationally acclaimed announcer Justin McKee making the call, in the very arena where the Ellensburg Rodeo is moving one step closer to its 100th anniversary.
The WestStar Best of the Best makes its sophomore presentation on Aug. 31, after relocating from a long run at the Repp Ranch.
“It’s named right. Last year was a success and we’re pretty excited about it. We had around $40,000 added and we’ll probably have all of that and maybe more this year,” WestStar Best of the Best board spokesman Mark Anderson said.
“All the pros are excited because it’s a huge opportunity for them to make a lot of money in September when they need to make the push for the NFR. The money made here doesn’t go toward the PRCA money, but it does go towards making all the final rodeos they need to get there.”
The best roping teams in the world put on a show at the event’s inaugural run at the arena. Five rounds came down to two-hundredths of a second.
Colby Lovell and Paul Eaves were the final ropers to back up in the box, needing a 6.98 or better to win. The former world champions — roped a 6.96-second steer for a 31.54 on five. The two-hundredths of a second difference netted Lovell and Eaves $20,000 apiece for the win.
Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira came away with $28,000 with an aggerate time of 31.56 on five to finish second. It was just that close. Throw in the fact guys can enter again with a different partner, and the money is there for those who earn it.
Lovell and Hunter Koch made $16,000 (32.73) finishing fifth. Chad Masters and Joseph Harrison won third ($24,000). Masters teamed with Douglas Rich to make another $20,000, finishing fourth.
“It’s 100% payback goes into the pot and we add about $40,000 to that because off all the support we get from the sponsors and the community. It turns into a pretty big opportunity for the ropers,” Anderson said.
The WestStar Best of the Best group planned to take the reins in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation. With the rodeo schedule back on track, the 21st annual roping event will soar to new heights.
For the first 19 years, the WestStar Best of the Best had been at former rodeo board president Scott Repp’s ranch. The partnership between local roping organizers and the Ellensburg Rodeo board will ensure the same great production, payout and hospitality moving forward.
“The partnership works really well. (The WestStar Best of the Best group) are really good about putting on their end of a roping event. The rodeo board has a lot of knowledge. So, with us working together and being a partnership it makes it go pretty seamless to be honest with you,” Ellensburg Rodeo board member Jerry Doolin said.
“The timing, the competition last year was just perfect. Working with those guys has been absolutely amazing because we work together so well.”
The WestStar Best of the Best board includes Dan Powell, Bob Burkheimer, Keith Winter and Anderson. They know their roping, but they also have two of the best in the business available to tap into the knowledge of Brady and Riley Minor.
“I roped a lot out at Scott and Jo’s. It’s my favorite roping, obviously I live here. It’s my favorite rodeo. I’m just so thankful that Mark, Keith, Dan and Bob have kept the tradition going with this great event,” Riley said during the Ellensburg Rodeo podcast.
“Most of these roping events don’t have any sponsor money and they hold back 20%. We’re going to go to ‘em because that’s what we do. But this event has to be Top 5 of any roping all year long. It’s amazing.”
Said Brady, “Scott Repp started this with the vision of getting all the team ropers in one place at one time the day before slack in Ellensburg,” he said during the podcast. “It grew bigger and bigger every year, and it just started attracting the best ropers there are.”
The WestStar group and now the partnership, have come to rely on the Minor brothers input on how to make a great event even better. Riley is involved in providing the cattle.
“When you have good cattle and a good setup, that’s fun,” Riley said. “Hopefully we can get a good group put together this year. Brady and I rope against all these guys and we have a lot of good friends we call and get their information and see what they want.
“We want it to be the best, so we ask a lot of questions. So, if there’s a bad one it’s not just on me.”
Brady added his thoughts to the process.
“We go through the cattle from a couple of different outfits here locally and we write their numbers down,” he said. “We make sure they’re really tested. We let some of the pros pick ‘em with us too.
“Last year we had the top 10 teams in the world out there.”