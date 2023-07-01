...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A Red Flag Warning is also in effect for
the Kittitas Valley through this evening which means that
critical fire weather conditions are also expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...BREEZY TO LOCALLY WINDY WITH LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY THROUGH
THIS EVENING...
.A dry cold frontal passage will continue to produce breezy to
locally windy west to northwest winds along the east slopes of the
Cascades and the western Columbia Basin through this evening. In
conjunction with low relative humidities, this will lead to an
increased risk of fire spread for new and existing fires.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE
OR610...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas
Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 to 20 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will have the potential to
spread rapidly given the strong wind and low humidity.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
