4-H Nationals kids

Austin Wickerath (from left), Chloe Clyburn, Beckett Landon and Kittitas County 4-H On Target Shooting Sports coach Bret Hollar pose with the flag of Washington.

 Contributed by Laura Landon

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Ellensburg’s Austin Wickerath, Chloe Clyburn and Beckett Landon let fly in the 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships on Thursday at the Heartland Public Shooting Park in Grand Island, Neb.

Wickerath, 16, hit six ‘X’ targets for 236 points and 37th in the compound archery 3D class of 111 led by Texas’ Brannan Woelfel (nine X’s, 278).


Tags

Recommended for you