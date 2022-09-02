There’s a superstar in every chute and a National Finals Rodeo contestant everywhere you look this weekend, and two of the young guns have already raised bar to record proportions with epic feats this season.
But the one thing Stetson Wright, 23, and Rocker Steiner, 18, haven’t done is win Ellensburg, and they’re looking to add that to the resume this Labor Day Weekend.
Wright, the Milford, Utah, cowboy, rolls into town with the PRCA record for the most money won in the all-around in a single season — again — with $332,023 in saddle bronc riding and bull riding.
Last season, he broke the previous record set by Trevor Brazile, another previous star in the Ellensburg Arena, when he ended the 2021 regular season with $320,482. He then went on to set the all-time single season earning record after the NFR with $686,513.
He’s the current leader in the RAM Bull Riding standings and second in saddle broncs coming in to Ellensburg.
He’s up on Flying Five’s No. 516 in the bulls on Saturday night and Big Bend’s Major Huckleberry in Sunday’s saddle broncs.
YOUNG GUNS
Ellensburg did get a looksee at the 18-year-old Steiner Friday night. The Weatherford, Texas, cowboy’s professional biography is short and sweet, having won or shared the victory 10 times this season.
Steiner, who didn’t start competing in bareback until he was 14, is coming up on his 19th birthday in December. Yet he’s already in the record books for something so extraordinary, it’s hard to believe he can’t even order a beer yet.
In June, he won the Riggin Rally Xtreme Broncs in Darby, Mont., with a world record 95-point ride on renowned C5 Rodeo bucking horse Virgil.
The Texas rookie is on his way to his first NFR, currently sitting fifth in the RAM Bareback World standings, and Ellensburg was treated to a 86 score on Calgary Stampede’s Bucking Knight.
“I grew up with my dad telling me about this rodeo. I was here earlier this year at the Xtreme Bares and Broncos, but this is my first time at the Ellensburg Rodeo,” Steiner said. “Anytime I see that CA (Calgary Stampede) brand I know I’m getting on a good horse, and that’s the way it was tonight.
“He jumped out hard and settled in. Anytime you make the short go it’s a good night.”
Spanish Fork, Utah, cowboy Mason Clements leads the bareback competition with a ride of 88 points.
MINOR BROTHERS
Riley and Brady Minor come into the weekend sitting ninth and 11th the world, respectively. They have a chance to make some money in Ellensburg, but it depends how the team roping goes on Friday-Saturday-Sunday.
They are currently splitting sixth and seventh in the average with a time of 10.99.2 seconds on two. They were consistent in Thursday and Friday’s slack with times of 5.4 and 5.5. Now, it’s a matter of does it hold up?
If it does carry them to the top 12, Ellensburg will see the Minor brothers in the short go on Championship Monday, but not before then.
“This year’s been solid. We’ve had ups and downs. We’re just trying to stay focused and finish strong. We’re in a good spot (for the NFR), but we still need to win with about 10 rodeos left,” Riley said after winning the WestStar Best of the Best with Logan Medlin on Wednesday.
“I’m not trying to play catch up right now. I just need to go out and rope my steers. We haven’t had a big win for a while, so maybe this jackpot win (Best of the Best) will throw some momentum our way.”
WYOMING SWING
The Minors did have a great 48 hours on the Wyoming swing in July.
“I won $2,500 in Sheridan (Wyo.), $10,000 in Casper (Wyo.) and $3,500 in Cheyenne (Wyo.). It started on a Thursday and by Sunday morning, I’d won $16,000,” Riley said. “The only way to make money in rodeo is to make the NFR.
“We’re hoping to get there, but Kaleb Driggers (header leader with $208.707) has dominated so much this year he would have to fall off his horse to not win the gold buckle. I’m going to hopefully make it and go win as much money as I can, feed my family, and go from there.”
In other action Friday night, Mason Clements put up 88 points on Summit Pro Rodeo's Game Trail to lead the barebacks. Steiner stands at 86 and Cole Franks is third with 83 points.
Shorty Garrett leads the saddle broncs with a score of 83.5 and Bubba Greig had an incredible 88 to jump up top the bull riding first round.
Joey Williams of Volberg, Montana, tied the arena record with a 2.4 second catch to jump to the top of the breakaway leaderboard. Coti Fuller from Touchet sits second with a time of 2.7. Ellensburg’s Annie Minor is third with 3.0 and Kimberly Sanford had a time of 3.8.
Zach Kirkpatrick of Crosby, Texas, is the early leader in the tie-down roping with a time of 8.8 seconds.