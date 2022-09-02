Support Local Journalism


Joe Bugni threw a pair of touchdown passes to Darius Andaya and found Emmett Hoyt for another score to begin his senior season with the Ellensburg High School football team Friday at Andreotti Field, but Class 1A Zillah sophomores Jayden Salme, Alex Martinez and Aiden Ford stole the show in a 48-21 win.

Salme, a quarterback, opened the evening with a one-yard keeper for six to put his Leopards (1-0 overall) ahead 7-0 with 5:50 left in the first quarter before Bugni and Hoyt went in from eight yards out to tie it with 11:10 left in the second.

