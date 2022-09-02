...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY...
The Washington Department of Ecology and local Clean Air Agencies
have announced an Air Quality Alert for all of Eastern Washington
through 8am Sun, due to risks posed by wildfire smoke.
Particulate matter (PM2.5) levels may reach Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups levels, and could reach Unhealthy levels close to
wildfires in the area. Air quality concerns will continue for
counties with nearby wildfires and we may continue to see smoke
from outside the state impacting Eastern Washington. Please visit
wasmoke.blogspot.com for real-time air quality levels, and updated
smoke forecasts and public health information.
Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive groups should take steps
to reduce exposure including limit time outside, avoid strenuous
outdoor activity, and follow steps for cleaner indoor air. When air
quality is Unhealthy everyone should reduce exposure. Limit time
outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, and follow tips for
cleaner air.
Burn restrictions are in effect. Visit www.ecology.wa.gov/burnbans
for details on local restrictions.
Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of
Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call
360-407- 6000.
Ellensburg senior quarterback Joe Bugni (8) throws a pass against Zillah Friday at Andreotti Field.
Joe Bugni threw a pair of touchdown passes to Darius Andaya and found Emmett Hoyt for another score to begin his senior season with the Ellensburg High School football team Friday at Andreotti Field, but Class 1A Zillah sophomores Jayden Salme, Alex Martinez and Aiden Ford stole the show in a 48-21 win.
Salme, a quarterback, opened the evening with a one-yard keeper for six to put his Leopards (1-0 overall) ahead 7-0 with 5:50 left in the first quarter before Bugni and Hoyt went in from eight yards out to tie it with 11:10 left in the second.
Bugni and Andaya connected from a yard out to give their Bulldogs (0-1) a 14-7 lead with four minutes to intermission, and the K-9 Unit student section chanted, “Bulldog power,” after Jesse Munguia made his second extra point.
Salme and junior wide receiver Nakea John linked up for a 19-yard scoring pass with 1:02 left until halftime, and Martinez, a running back, bolted six yards for six more points and a 21-14 edge with 10:26 to go in the third.
Salme and senior wideout Cash Layman made good on a six-yard end zone toss with 4:40 left in the third, and Zillah led 28-14 into the fourth.
Martinez got into pay dirt from a yard out and, though the point-after missed, the Leopards pulled ahead 34-14 in the fourth.
Salme and Layman met again for an eight-yard catch-and-score with 9:13 left in the evening and, though Zillah intercepted Bugni over the middle in the final stanza, he and Andaya went 68 yards through the air to trail 41-21 with 8:44 to play before Martinez’s one-yard romp was the final highlight at 5:46.
Ford, a defensive lineman, sacked Bugni, stripped him of the ball and recovered it in the second quarter before falling on another Ellensburg loose ball in the third, and Kyle Frick got to Salme once for the Bulldogs.
The Leopards outrushed Ellensburg 148-61 and picked up 17 first downs to the Bulldogs' nine as Ellensburg lost three of its four fumbles and went 4-of-12 on third downs to the Leopards' 9-for-13.
Martinez turned 20 carries into 106 yards as the Bulldogs' Tate Taylor rushed 10 times for 40 yards. Salme completed 15 of 21 passes for 164 yards, and Bugni went 20-of-32 for 190.
Next for the Bulldogs is a game at Class 4A AC Davis scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 9 in Yakima.
LAKE ROOSEVELT 40, KITTITAS/THORP 21
Friday at Kittitas Secondary School
NEXT: Kittitas/Thorp (0-1 overall) at Manson, 7 p.m. Sept. 9
MANSON 26, CLE ELUM-ROSLYN 10
Friday in Cle Elum
NEXT: Cle Elum-Roslyn (0-1 overall) at Dayton-Waitsburg, 7 p.m. Sept. 9, Waitsburg High School