A parade is the centerpiece of any community celebration, and if the chairs lined out along University Way the night before our Kittitas County Fair Grand Parade are an indicator, people in Kittitas County take their parades seriously.
This year’s Grand Parade showed signs of rebounding from historically low entrant numbers as the community comes out of the effects of COVID concerns and restrictions. Ellensburg Rodeo Top Hand and Parade Chairperson Claire Alderman said the entrant count increased this year over last year’s parade.
“I think we’re still in the stages of ramping up our entry numbers, but the parade went smoothly,” she said. “We wanted to note that we are sorry the downtown PA system flaked out. It didn’t work as expected, but we’re appreciative of all the different floats and entries. We had such a wide variety of parade entry pieces.”
This year, Alderman said the parade had 93 entries, whereas before COVID, the parade was running at about 130. This year’s numbers are an increase above last year, which she said had approximately 80 entries.
“Obviously not everyone made it,” she said of this year’s numbers. “We had some who had to back out last minute, but we’re slowly getting our numbers back up.”
With next year being the 100th anniversary of the Kittitas County Fair, Alderman said her team will spend the offseason working hard on community outreach in order to increase fair entry numbers to pre-COVID numbers.
“We would like to see a ton of community involvement and representation in our parade,” she said of next year’s event. “I understand it’s a busy weekend so it’s hard to ask everyone to come out. Everyone has a ton on their plates, but it’s great when you’re standing on the side, and you see all the smiles on the peoples’ faces as different entries go by and kids are reaching for the candy that’s being handed out.”
Looking specifically at prior entries that have been absent over the last couple of years, Alderman said there are some groups that are slowly trickling back into the parade planning process, and she said it’s just a matter of getting back into the routine of planning, organizing, and making sure all the ducks are in a row to ensure the parade goes smoothly.
Although it’s difficult to estimate the exact number of spectators, Alderman said she did perceive a drop in attendees the first year the parade happened after the COVID cancellation.
“I think it was people not knowing or being worried,” she said. “I think there definitely were more patrons coming out to the event this year not being concerned about the virus anymore.”
This year’s Grand Marshal was the Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team, who recently celebrated their winning of the state championship. Alderman said the parade has had groups as the Grand Marshal in the past, celebrating other sports teams that have won similar championships.
“We’ve had a couple of male teams honored that were state champions,” she said of past appointments. “It just felt right, especially with their undefeated record for the season. We want to celebrate the up-and-comers of the community that are bringing their honors back to Ellensburg. It really showcases our town, so we were honored to bestow the Grand Marshal title on the team.”
With many years hosting a single person or a couple as Grand Marshal, Alderman said there are logistical issues related to hosting an entire team during the parade.
“We have to figure out what they’re going to ride on,” she said about the planning process involving the team. “I think it’s great to have multiple individuals on the float, because then they’re interacting with the crowd more and not feeling like they might be ignoring people as they go down the parade route.”
Now that this year’s parade is in the books, Alderman said the planning team will take a week or two off before beginning conversations about next year’s event.
“A week or two after Labor Day, we’re already talking about the critique, what we need to improve for next year, and how we’re going to reach out to different groups,” she said of the process. “We make sure the application is ready, and we look at any changes we may have to make to rules, as well as really starting to keep in mind that we need to have a Grand Marshal for the parade. If there’s anyone that sticks out or someone we need to honor in that way, we start making notes on those people so that we can incorporate them into the event.”
Looking back on her years participating in the planning process for the parade, Alderman said her favorite part of the event is seeing the teamwork that goes into making the parade successful. She said those efforts extend across the spectrum, from the Top Hands that help along the route to the entrants that put their heart and soul into designing their floats and decorating their vehicles.
“Everyone works together, and everyone is on the ball paying attention to what everyone else is doing,” she said of the event execution. “Everyone has a positive attitude on parade morning.”
When she sees the floats start rolling down University Way and she sees the smiles on the faces of local kids, Alderman said it makes her grateful to be a part of the Kittitas County community.
“I think it shows how tight-knit our community is,” she said of the event. “Everyone is out to enjoy Labor Day weekend to the fullest extent possible, whether they are entrants in the parade or just standing on the side watching. It takes all of us in Kittitas County to put on this type of event for others to enjoy and enjoy watching.”