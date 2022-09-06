Support Local Journalism


A parade is the centerpiece of any community celebration, and if the chairs lined out along University Way the night before our Kittitas County Fair Grand Parade are an indicator, people in Kittitas County take their parades seriously.

This year’s Grand Parade showed signs of rebounding from historically low entrant numbers as the community comes out of the effects of COVID concerns and restrictions. Ellensburg Rodeo Top Hand and Parade Chairperson Claire Alderman said the entrant count increased this year over last year’s parade.

