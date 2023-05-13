Support Local Journalism


Following a day that saw Ellensburg High School placed on temporary lockdown due to a swatting call, ESD School Board member Tosha Woods made a plea to community members to contact legislatures about gun violence in the U.S.

“I should have a robust lead report, but instead I’m going to talk about the unfortunate incident that happened today in our schools and to our community,” Woods said during ESD’s May 10 board meeting.


