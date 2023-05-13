"I should have a robust lead report, but instead I'm going to talk about the unfortunate incident that happened today in our schools and to our community," Woods said during ESD's May 10 School Board meeting.
Following a day that saw Ellensburg High School placed on temporary lockdown due to a swatting call, ESD School Board member Tosha Woods made a plea to community members to contact legislatures about gun violence in the U.S.
Around noon on Wednesday, May 10, an imminent threat report was given at EHS, prompting a lockdown. Ellensburg Police Department was given command jurisdiction and promptly arrived at the school to assess the threat.
“At this time in cooperation with EPD it was determined that there is no credible threat,” EHS Principal Beau Snow said in a May 10 notice on ParentSquare. “We realize that this was a traumatic event for students and staff and will have counselors available tomorrow to help any student.”
The imminent threat report came as a series of swatting calls caused some schools in Washington state to lockdown.
While EPD ultimately found there was no threat at EHS, the swatting caller used words credible enough to prompt an emergency services response, EPD’s Captain Dan Hansberry said.
For many students and teachers, the threat was “real” for 30 minutes as parents and secondary students received text messages that the threat was not a drill, Woods said.
“This was real, and the grim reality of ‘we can be Uvalde, we could be any of the other chosen catastrophes that have happened at other communities,’” Woods said.
“It seems especially unnerving that it happens during Teacher Appreciation Week,” Woods said at the meeting. “When our elementary principals came to share achievement data about reading and math, it’s a constant reminder that our community has put a layer of expectation and danger on our staff and students that our hands are tied.”
“This is something we cannot solve, the gun issue,” Woods said.
Woods said one of her children, a sixth grader, was instructed to hide behind gym lockers during their gym class by an eighth grader.
The students prepared for the worst, planning to throw their shoes at an active shooter, Woods said.
“Once again, we have put our staff and students in the line of danger, and yet we sit here and ask about reading and math and graduation and prom and track and all the things that our students and staff should be caring about,” Woods said. “As a School Board, we can do absolutely nothing about it. We cannot have a million-dollar reduction and then say ‘Well, we’re going to harden our schools,’ which we know does not work because Uvalde and all the ones before us have tried it.”
“So now, I sit here as a plea again to our community that with all of the various participation that we give to our students, all the parents who go up in line and share it for those track students and those baseball players and those proms and graduations, could we please take it to our legislatures and say ‘We need to solve the gun problem because this country and these students deserve it,’” Woods said.
Hansberry told the Daily Record on May 10 that EPD is currently investigating the source of the swatting call.
Swatting incidents connected to a large region area reduce the likelihood of the perpetrator being local, Hansberry said.