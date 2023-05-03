The Ellensburg School District School Board looked at paths to compliance for the Clean Building Performance Standard, also known as HB1257 at their April 12 School Board meeting.
The bill, passed in 2019, focuses on existing buildings and their energy efficiency. Each building has an “Energy Use Intensity” target and must meet them within certain timeframes.
The district worked with McKinstry, a design build firm specializing in energy and conservation consulting firm, to provide compliance paths, source funding for compliance and to provide benchmarking for the six schools within ESD.
“It’s trying to make all of our buildings more energy efficient, through setting a benchmark for each of the buildings,” ESD’s Director of Maintenance and Facilities Randy Acker said. “Almost like miles per hour on your car.”
The target goals are defined by what climate zone a building is located and the size of the existing building. In the case of ESD’s properties, they fall under Climate Zone 5B and range from 50,302 square feet to 198,340 square feet.
The earliest compliance deadline for ESD is June 1, 2027, for both Morgan Middle School and Ellensburg High School, which are 110,371 square feet and 198,340 square feet, respectively, according to an ESD PowerPoint document presented by representatives from McKinstry at the April 12 meeting.
The remaining four ESD buildings have compliance dates the following year, June 1, 2028.
The Energy Use Intensity of the different schools are currently noncompliance with the CBPS. Valley View Elementary School has a current energy use intensity of 175 with a target goal of 55, requiring the School District to reduce the energy intensity of the building by 120 points by the compliance date of 2028.
Acker says the school district is unsure about the CBPS impact on the district.
“We just got our benchmarking done,” Acker said. “All we got is a set of points. So, we just got to sit down and ... go through audits to figure out what needs to be done. We’re not sure of any of that yet. We haven’t gone that far.”
To determine the path forward, Acker says the district needs to conduct an “investment grade audit.” The audit would determine what exactly it would take to make each of the school buildings compliant with state law.
The audit would also provide the school board with the budget and direction to take to make the school compliant, a representative of McKinstry told the School Board at the April meeting.
If the district doesn’t meet the targeted compliance dates, it faces financial penalties. McKinstry projected loses of $827,721 over 5 years if the school district is not compliant.
According to the PowerPoint provided by McKinstry to the school district, McKinstry will work with the district to procure funding for the projects by looking at all available energy grants, third-party financing options, remaining ESSER funds and more.
The two approaches outlined by McKinstry for ESD to meet CBPS compliance standards are the “metered compliance path” and the “investment criteria path.”
“Think of it as a metered compliance is more a full project to get it down to compliance, the other is a phased approach but you have to actually fix everything identified in that phased approach on a year to year basis,” McKinstry’s Jack Knudsen said. “(The investment criteria path) is actually more expensive than a typical project to fix things.”
“You can do it on a phased basis to fix it,” Knudsen said. “That type of the scenario is kind of a pay as you can fix it. It’s a lot more strict in things you have to fix. You have to report every year until you’ve fixed everything.”