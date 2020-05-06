Brookside logo

Margaret “Peggy” Winkel

Margaret “Peggy” Winkel, 94, died Friday, May 1, 2020 in Yakima. Peggy was born November 30, 1945 in Monroe, WA. A full obituary will be published on Saturday. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family.

