Margaret "Peggy" Winkel

Margaret "Peggy" Winkel, 94, died Friday, May 1, 2020 in Yakima. Peggy was born November 30, 1945 in Monroe, WA. A full obituary will be published on Saturday. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family.