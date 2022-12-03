Support Local Journalism


An armed standoff at a Cle Elum business Friday ended peacefully with the arrest of a 55-year-old male suspect.

Members of the Kittitas County Regional Tactical Response Team (KCRTRT) and the Kittitas County Regional Hostage Negotiation Team (KCRHNT) responded Friday to assist the Cle Elum-Roslyn Police Department with an armed barricaded subject at Moore’s Metal Work, 1102 E. First St. in Cle Elum, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.


