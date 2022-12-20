Dec. 20
Eva Cheney
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast Oregon and central and south central Washington. * WHEN...From 10 PM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
After a very cold Thursday morning another round of precipitation will move in, impacting the inland Northwest by the afternoon. This system will start out producing snow in the afternoon in central Oregon and spread across the rest of the forecast area overnight. Precipitation will change over to a wintry mix of snow sleet and freezing rain in central Oregon Thursday night. The wintry mix of precipitation will continue to push northward into the Columbia Basin on Friday. This is a very complex system and Holiday travelers are urged to be prepared for rapidly changing conditions and winter driving. Slow down and take caution, allowing for slowed travel times, slick conditions, and poor traffic conditions. Key an eye out for updates to the forecast leading into this event.
Dec. 20
Eva Cheney
Glen Dallman
Ashley Erickson
Mateo Farmer
Jake Huppert
Perry Huston
Molly Lanning
Kip McFaddin
Emma Lee Sargent
Kendan Smith
Robert Witkowski
Dec. 21
Laura Johnson
Kevin Sigler
Janelle Heflen
Timothy Fleury
Dec. 22
Patrice Deardorff
Joanna Markell
Elizabeth Reynolds
Jacob Root
Pam Shuart
Rori Wahle
Denny Corum
Olivia Rivera
Carlos Mejia
Aaron Williams
Dec. 23
Janet Camarata
David Connolly
Caralyn Cutlip
Chrystal Kain
Chelsea Krotzer
William Meinecke
Jack Reiman
Scott Sigler
Matt Varnum
Paige Varnum
Tyler Varnum
Rori Wattle
Steve Wilson
Dec. 24
Tim Haemmelmann
Kevin Krause
Beckett Landon
Dorothy Tenney
Tommy Wilmart
Bryan Yancy
Dec. 25th-Christmas
Joel Graham
Joy Walters
Blake Maskal
Bonnie Wagner
Cindy Alley Rock
Jesus Christ
Dec. 26
Darryle Lowe
Devorah Greenspan
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.